President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has today rallied the people of Kisoro district to support and vote for Ms. Rose Kabagyeni, the party candidate in the forthcoming Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

The Kisoro Woman MP seat fell vacant following the untimely death of Hon. Sarah Mateke, who was the area legislator. She was also the Minister of State for Defence.

The by-election will be held on Thursday 14th November, 2024 and Ms. Kabagyeni will face off with five other candidates.

Addressing the people of Kisoro in a campaign rally held at Muramba Primary School playground, Bufumbira South, Kisoro District, President Museveni called for a peaceful election and urged the residents to stay united for the good cause of national development.

He urged them to vote for the NRM flag bearer who will serve the public interest of bringing a positive impact in Kisoro.

“You should vote majorly to get leaders who will bring development,” he noted.

President Museveni also highlighted some of the key achievements the NRM government has registered ever since it came to power which include among others improved infrastructure and social services.

“There were no tarmac roads but the government has constructed Kabale-Kisoro-Bunagana and Kyanika roads, making a 300 km stretch of completed roads in the area,” he said.

He also disclosed that there was no electricity in Kisoro in the early years but now power is everywhere in the district.

President Museveni further called upon the people of Kisoro to work with the government to stop the charging of fees in government schools, a vice being put in place by Head teachers and other education stakeholders. He said this will help the government to fully realise the implementation of free education in government schools.

President Museveni also challenged leaders and the wanainchi to take full responsibility in overseeing government programs and projects and reporting irregularities to ensure effective service delivery.

He said if leaders and the wanainchi were fulfilling their responsibilities, cases such as drug theft in government health facilities would be no more.

Additionally, President Museveni tasked the people of Kisoro to embrace government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga to fight poverty and improve their livelihoods.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance who also doubles as NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Region, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi thanked the President for showing full support to the party flagbearer.

Dr. Baryomunsi also assured the President that the people of Kisoro are ready to go to the polls to vote for the NRM candidate.

The NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong informed President Museveni that the party has been able to campaign in all the sub counties in the district and that they are optimistic that their candidate will win the election.

The rally was also attended by the Minister of State for Finance, Hon. Henry Musasizi, the Minister of State for Trade, Hon. David Bahati, Members of Parliament, NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, among others.