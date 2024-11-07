Kisoro, Uganda — Top National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Kisoro District are divided over supporting the party’s official flag bearer, Rose Kabagyeni, in the upcoming Woman Member of Parliament by-election. Accusations of disunity and betrayal have surfaced, with some NRM leaders accused of withholding support from Kabagyeni in favor of independent candidates.

Joseph Kanyabugoyi, NRM’s general secretary for Kisoro, has criticized certain high-ranking district officials for allegedly undermining the party’s candidate. Kabagyeni, who narrowly won the party primaries by a margin of 744 votes against her closest rival, Grace Ngabirano Akifeza, now faces five challengers, including Akifeza, who is running as an independent. The other candidates represent a historic lineup of multiple political parties, including the National Unity Platform (NUP), the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Among those accused of failing to back Kabagyeni is Ndikuyeze Ramathan, the district’s NRM vice chairperson, and Eddie Kwizera Wa Gahungu, Bukimbiri County MP. Kanyabugoyi expressed disappointment in Kwizera, who received the party’s strong backing in his own by-election but has not returned the favor. “We as a party rallied for Kwizera in Bukimbiri, working tirelessly to secure his victory. But now he refuses to support our flag bearer. He hasn’t even congratulated the candidate or the party,” Kanyabugoyi said, underscoring the importance of unity within NRM.

Kwizera, in response, denied opposing Kabagyeni but refuted Kanyabugoyi’s statements as “loose talk,” challenging his role in Kisoro politics. “Who told you that I’m not supporting the NRM candidate? Speak what you know. I am a flag bearer, Kabagyeni is a flag bearer, and supporting her doesn’t mean I carry her on my head,” Kwizera asserted. He also emphasized that “voting is a constitutional right,” suggesting he would not force constituents to support any specific candidate.

Meanwhile, Ramathan reiterated his commitment to NRM’s policy of supporting the flag bearer, despite his earlier statement advising neutrality. He called for party unity, adding, “All candidates belong to NRM, we want them to harmonize because we are all one family. We don’t want bloodshed in Kisoro.”

Kabagyeni’s only publicly declared support from a prominent NRM figure has come from Bufumbira North MP John Nizeyimana Kamara, who rallied behind her candidacy.

Campaigns and Promises

As the race intensifies ahead of the November 14 by-election, each of the six candidates is conducting vigorous campaigns across the district, targeting critical areas and highlighting their development agendas.

Independent candidate Grace Ngabirano Akifeza recently held rallies in Nkuringo and Rubuguri Town Councils, where she pledged to improve road infrastructure, hospitals, and schools. Akifeza emphasized the dire need for better infrastructure in Nkuringo, particularly in areas like Hamabende, Nyarusunzu, and Nteko, where residents have struggled with poor communication and access due to inadequate road networks.

On the other hand, NRM flag bearer Rose Kabagyeni campaigned in Nyakabande Sub County and Kisoro Municipality, advocating for development initiatives to benefit Kisoro’s residents. She pledged to mobilize government resources to support local communities, promote education, improve healthcare access, and empower young girls. Kabagyeni received commendation from Nyakabande LC5 Councilor Maniraguha Godfrey for her efforts in securing the community’s right to use Gitundwe Wetland, a critical resource for local livelihoods.

Election Outlook

As the candidates continue their campaigns, tensions within the NRM’s Kisoro chapter underscore a broader political shift, with local leaders supporting varied candidates. The division is significant as Kisoro, traditionally an NRM stronghold, is seeing an unprecedented level of competition from opposition parties in this by-election.

With just days left until the election, the disunity among top NRM leaders could impact the party’s influence in Kisoro, as Kabagyeni faces stiff competition not only from Akifeza but also from candidates representing opposition parties—Sultan Salim Tana (NUP), Ingabire Mable (UPC), Musanase Juliet (FDC), and Chimpaye Aisha (PPP).

The election, set for November 14, 2024, promises a close contest as voters weigh their choices amid the internal party divisions and diverse campaign promises made by each candidate.