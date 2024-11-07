This cutting-edge technology, endorsed by Luke Turvill, Director of Operations at ITS Europe Limited under Nano Clean, seeks to address both local water quality issues and the growing threats posed by climate change.

“Our mission is simple but critical: to ensure that communities have access to safe drinking water, regardless of the environmental challenges they face,” Turvill stated while showcasing these digital gadgets at Fairway Hotel on Tuesday.

“As climate change continues to impact water sources globally, including here in Uganda, it’s essential to equip individuals and organizations with the tools to test and monitor water quality in real-time.”

The smart digital water testing systems introduced by Nano Clean and Peantech are designed to be intuitive, requiring minimal training to operate, which makes them accessible to a broad range of users from students to senior citizens. These devices provide accurate results quickly, enabling communities to identify water contamination risks, especially following climate-related events like flooding.

Turvill pointed out that, especially in areas like Uganda, climate change is increasing the frequency of flooding, which can introduce harmful bacteria into water sources. This not only jeopardizes drinking water but also heightens the risk of waterborne diseases. With this new technology, Nano Clean and Peantech aim to empower local populations to take charge of their water safety, ensuring that they can respond quickly and effectively to contamination threats.

Peter, a key representative of Peantech Solutions, also emphasized the urgency of this technological solution. “The impact of climate change on water quality in Uganda is a growing concern,” Peter said. “Flooding and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, and these events often contaminate local water supplies, leading to public health crises. Our smart water testing solutions are designed to give communities the ability to monitor water quality quickly and efficiently, ensuring access to safe drinking water even in the aftermath of disasters.”

Peter added, “Our technology doesn’t just test water quality; it empowers people with the knowledge they need to protect their health. This is about more than just a product it’s about creating a safer, healthier future for Uganda’s communities.”

Richard Mutabazi, Acting Supervisor for Water and Sanitation at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), praised the smart digital tests for their practicality and efficiency. “Most of the products they have help to take quick tests, which can be further investigated,” he explained.

“For instance, water quality testing can be done in just 15 minutes to indicate the presence of E. coli, an indicator that a water source may be contaminated with fecal matter. These quick tests are inexpensive and serve as an early warning system, allowing us to follow up on suspicious samples without testing everything, which would otherwise be costly and time-consuming.”

Mutabazi highlighted the significant role such technologies could play in ensuring food and water safety, particularly in urban areas like Kampala. “We’ve also seen some kits that test fruits and vegetables for pesticide contamination. With the reports of pesticides being found in much of the food in local markets, this technology could help enforce better controls and protect consumers,” he said. “I’m here to explore what we can adopt as a city—how we can balance cost and sustainability while ensuring we carry out routine testing to safeguard public health.”

He also emphasized how the new testing solutions could help KCCA in their efforts to monitor both water sources and wastewater. “In the past, we’ve had to send water samples to labs for testing, which can be costly and not ideal for routine checks. These smart devices offer a more accessible and efficient way to carry out essential tests,” he noted.

In addition to empowering communities, the system has a wide array of applications in various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, and food and beverage industries.

With a focus on digital inclusivity, the collaboration aims to foster a culture of environmental awareness and technological empowerment, enhancing public health and sustainability across Uganda.

Through the introduction of these smart water testing solutions, Nano Clean and Peantech are offering a practical response to the increasing demand for safe water and climate change resilience in Uganda.