Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Limited (UTCL) on Friday 25th October, 2024 received a new lease of life following the signing of an agreement between the Government of Uganda and Rowad Capital Commercial (RCC), a company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event was witnessed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

Following the agreement, the government is to immediately partner with RCC to revamp and rejuvenate UTCL to make it vibrant, capable of offering quality services to the people of Uganda and beyond.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the government of Uganda by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi.

In his remarks, President Museveni said the government aims at creating jobs for Ugandans, that’s why it partnered with RCC.

“Our main interest is to get investors to create wealth and jobs,” he said.

On his part, Dr. Baryomunsi lauded President Museveni for supporting the revival of UTCL.

“I would like to express my appreciation to our President Yoweri Museveni who has worked hard to see that we bring new life to UTCL because he has passion for the telecommunication sector like many other sectors and has been personally involved in ensuring that this partnership matures to reality,” the Minister noted.

Dr. Baryomunsi also strongly pledged to accord RCC the necessary support as a reliable partner to ensure that UTCL grows into a strong and viable telecommunication entity.

The CEO and Managing Director of RCC, Mr. Chaher Al Taki was extremely delighted to finally see the project come to fruition and pledged to open up other new projects in Uganda.

“I am very happy to be here at the State House to meet His Excellency President Museveni and the government officials who have come to bless the signing of the agreement. Uganda is our second home and we can invest in more projects here as we had promised,” he said.

The Chairman of RCC, Mr. Kantu Moses thanked President Museveni and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni for their unwavering support.

He also thanked the Minister of State for Investment and Privatisation, Hon. Evelyn Anite and all stakeholders for their support and guidance in ensuring the success of the project.

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Hon. Henry Musasizi.