Presidency Minister, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has emphasized the crucial role of peace in achieving meaningful socio-economic transformation in the Lango sub-region.

This was on Thursday 24/10/2024 during a courtesy call by the Won Nyaci-elect, Eng Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, at her OPM building-based office near parliament where she stressed that unity and tranquillity are essential for progress.

Hon. Babalanda tasked Okune, whose coronation is set for November 2, 2024, to promote unity and peace, leveraging his throne to inspire collective action.

She also encouraged Lango’s prominent leaders in the political, religious, cultural, and business spheres to focus on wealth-creation and poverty alleviation, highlighting the NRM government’s strategic plans under President Yoweri Museveni.

“…avoid divisive leadership based on clan, religion, and other sectarian grounds but focus on issues that unite people against poverty, which is our number one enemy…” the cheerful Babalanda counseled.

The powerful presidency Minister also touched on the current stingy political feuds between Ministers Hon Dr Jane Ruth Aceng (Health) and Hon Betty Amongi (Gender, Labour and Social Development) that are on each other’s political throats over Lira City Woman MP slot 2026.

“…these are two very wonderful and hardworking daughters of Uganda whose knowledge, experience, and expertise are still needed in the government, but we are likely to lose one of them…” Hon Babalanda expressed concern.

She urged the Won Nyaci-elect and his team to work together by engaging the two ministers whom she referred to as ‘my sisters’ so that they contest in different constituencies.

The upcoming 2026 election is pitting two accomplished female ministers against each other, sparking intense debate and attention on mainstream and social media platforms in the sub region.

While they have not openly attacked each other, their supporters are actively engaging, especially on local radio stations, sometimes spreading unfavourable information.

Analysts have pleaded to the people of Lango to focus on their policies, leadership styles, and qualifications rather than perpetuating negativity.

“…the media and supporters often amplify conflicts, but we can encourage constructive dialogue while aware that we are one people and will always be so let’s build for posterity…”one decorated university don commented on condition of anonymity.

Eng Dr Okune, in response, assured the Minister of his commitment to stability in Lango, pledging to collaborate with leaders and well-meaning individuals to achieve this goal.

He appreciated Minister Babalanda for identifying and posting credible dynamic and credible youths who are now serving with integrity as RCCs, RDCs, and ARDCs in the Lango sub region.

“…we have not had any scandalous incidences of land grabbing, immoral acts, or any scandal linking these young people you have given us, they are wonderful people…”, Okune commended.

The appeal underscores the government’s dedication to unlocking Lango’s potential and transforming lives through unity and peace.

The upcoming coronation of Won Nyaci-elect Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune is shaping up to be a historic event, with foreign cultural leaders expected to attend.

This milestone marks the first of its kind since the Lango people migrated from Abyssinia (Ethiopia) in the 16th century.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to grace the ceremony at the newly upgraded Lira City Mayor’s Gardens.

Critics and enemies of peace have also stepped up their propaganda machineries in a desperate attempt to frustrate the event which has been described as “unstoppable” by the majority of the people in Lango.

Earlier Dr. Samuel Opio Acuti, MP for Kole North, briefed the minister that the coronation arrangements are progressing well.

He also highlighted key infrastructure developments in the region, such as the renovation of the Rwekunye-Apac-Aduku- Lira-Kitgum-Musingo road, Kamdini road among others, which have brought joy to the locals.

However, Dr Samuel Opio-Acuti pointed out that there are still outstanding issues that need attention, including the long overdue construction of Akii Bua Stadium, Lango Palace, Lira Airfield and others.

The meeting was coordinated by the Otuke RDC George Abudul and the Deputy RDC Lamwo, who also serves as the Deputy Dean of RDCs/RCCs in the region Sebastian Oswin Oguti.

The people of Lango are eager to see these and other such projects completed to further boost the region’s development.

It’s worth noting that Lango, along with Acholi, is one of the sub-regions in northern Uganda that has faced significant challenges in recovering from the civil war that ended over a decade ago.

Despite efforts to promote economic growth, the region still struggles with poverty, with a big percentage of the population living below the poverty line.

The government’s focus on infrastructure development and poverty reduction strategies, such as improving access to finance and promoting cooperative saving societies, is crucial for the region’s progress.

According to commentators, impartial religious leaders in Lango can play a crucial role in promoting peace by teaching the value of non-violence and encouraging their followers to embrace it.

On the other hand, politicians can foster a culture of peace by prioritizing the needs of the people over personal interests and engaging in constructive debate while restraining their flowers from reckless statements.

As Pope Francis has always emphasized, that “…Peace is the only true direction of human progress…” the people of Lango must strive to create an environment where differences are resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.