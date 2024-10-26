The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Hon Betty Amongi and her husband Hon. Jimmy James Akena have donated 10 million Uganda Shillings to support the coronation of Lango Paramount Chief (Won Nyaci)-elect Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

The highly anticipated ceremony is set for November 2, 2024, at Lira Mayor’s Gardens expected to be witnessed by President Yoweri Museveni as chief guest.

Hon Amongi, also the MP for Oyam South, emphasized the importance of being part of history, urging the people of Lango to embrace peaceful transition.

She cautioned against unnecessary conflicts, which can isolate the region and hinder opportunities from investors, partners, and the government.

Quoting a timeless and powerful proverb “United We Stand, Divided We Fall” attributed to Aesop (620-520 BCE) a Greek story-teller, fabulist and story-sharer, Hon. Amongi stressed the strength and resilience that comes when the people of Lango are united

“…we must take Aesop’s message very seriously because it highlights the vulnerability and weakness that arises from division, which we as the leaders and people of Lango must work hard to foster unity and reconciliation…”the Minister who was in jolly mood advised.

This was in apparent reference to a purported sham election by a handful of defiant clan chiefs who acted against a court injunction issued by Justice Philip Odoki assigned by the Principal Judge, Justice Dr Flavian Zeija to expedite a court case to be concluded next week.

This donation follows MTN Uganda’s contribution of 10 million Uganda Shillings in cash and in-kind support towards the coronation.

The First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni who doubles as Education and Sports has also donated 10M/= as her personal contributions.

Dr. Okune’s election as the new Paramount Chief of Lango Cultural Institution was held on March 1, 2024, with an overwhelming 91.1% victory.

As the region prepares for this significant cultural event, leaders from within and outside are emphasizing unity and peaceful coexistence.

Dr. Okune, an acclaimed international engineer with specialization in bridge building has challenged leaders to elevate themselves above poverty, promoting government programs to eradicate poverty.

Many have asked him to translate the skill into people’s bridge building.

This historic event is expected to mark a new era for the Lango region, fostering unity and development.

Some critics are worried that Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune’s rise to power as the Lango Paramount Chief will spell the end of their time in the public eye.

They fear that President Yoweri Museveni, who openly supports Eng Dr Okune and other partners, will utilize Okune’s influence to rally the community, ultimately edging them out.

These concerns stem from Okune’s call for unity and reconciliation, as well as his challenge to leaders in Northern Uganda to elevate themselves above poverty.

His emphasis on embracing government programs like operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Emyooga, PDM, Youth Livelihood and others to eradicate poverty and promoting peace might be seen as a threat to those who benefit from the status quo.

However, commentators of good will urge residents to note that Eng Dr Okune’s election as the new Paramount Chief of the Lango Cultural Institution was a democratic process, with over 140 clan chiefs and 1,600 delegates participating.

The coronation ceremony, scheduled for November 2, 2024, is expected to draw over 50,000 attendees, showcasing the Lango community’s support for Okune’s leadership

Despite some opposition, Eng Dr Okune’s vision for the Lango region focuses on promoting peace, unity, and development.

His commitment to working with the government and other partners to address poverty and improve living conditions might just be the catalyst for positive change in the region.

Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune’s vision for the Lango region is truly inspiring, and it’s evident in the diverse group of people who have come together to support his coronation as the Paramount Chief.

This team, comprising university professors, lecturers, renowned lawyers, health experts, engineers, senior UPDF officers, police officers, influential businesspeople, researchers, and prominent politicians, is voluntarily working to make this historic event a success.

The National Organizing Committee, led by Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip and Ajuri MP in Alebtong District, is a testament to Okune’s ability to bring people together for a common goal.

This collective effort demonstrates Okune’s commitment to unity and development, which is essential for the progress of the Lango region.

By bringing together individuals from various backgrounds and expertise, Eng Dr Okune is fostering a collaborative environment that will help address the region’s challenges and harness its potential.

Renowned Lira University Professor Okaka Opio Dokotum is heading the Research, Documentation, and Publication Committee in compiling a comprehensive book titled “Lango Nation”.

Prof Okaka Dokotum, known for his love for Lango culture especially the music and language is also the pioneer Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Lira University.

He has been described as an eclectic multidisciplinary researcher who has published extensively in the fields of literature-film adaption theory, trauma cinema and aesthetics, performative poetics, music video aesthetics, visual heritage s studies and Ugandan literature.

He is a playwright, poet and film maker and has adapted his play Wek Abonyo Kwan (Let Abonyo Study), 2003 into the first film in Leblango/Lwo.

Four of his plays and a poetry anthology in Leblango are taught at Secondary and University levels in Uganda.

Members of the Committee are anxiously waiting for what they term as “groundbreaking project” aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Lango people.

According to the coronation roadmap, the much-anticipated book, “The Lango Nation” will be launched on November 2, 2024, coinciding with the coronation of Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the Lango Paramount Chief.

Prof. Dokotum is joined by esteemed writers, editors, and researchers, including Prof. George William Otim-Nape (one of the East African leading agricultural research scientists, ensuring the book’s credibility and longevity.

This pioneering project marks the first time an indigenous Ugandan community has published a definitive book on their culture, making it a landmark achievement.

According to some members of this Committee, the book will attract researchers from Ugandan and international universities preserve Lango history and traditions for future generations and promote cultural understanding and exchange.

This book project demonstrates the Lango community’s commitment to preserving their heritage and sharing it with the world.

Willy Omodo Omodo the Speaker (Wontok) of Lango Cultural Institution says the “Lango Nation” book will serve as a lasting legacy of Dr. Okune’s coronation, solidifying his vision for a united and culturally vibrant Lango region.