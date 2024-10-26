Hundreds of individuals, including corporate professionals and school children, participated in the highly anticipated Sickle Cell Run organized by Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women with cervical and breast cancer in Busoga.

Officiated by Uganda’s 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Hajjat Isanga Nakadama, the Saturday morning event saw participants ranging from 2 to 90 years old take part in the 5km walk, 15km ride, or 10km run.

Hon Nakadama praised the participants, particularly the young girls who inspired her, and recognized Dr. Margrethe Juncker and her husband Ken Davies (foreign nationals) for completing the 5km walk alongside her; in spite of their advanced ages.

A number of foreign nationals (who have some facilities in Uganda) with a heart of humanity participated in the Run, which was the 6th edition since its inception in 2018.

In her address, Hon Hajjat Isanga Nakadama emphasized the urgent need to eliminate cervical cancer, citing alarming statistics: 22% of cancer deaths and 35% of new cancers in women in Uganda are attributed to cervical cancer.

She noted that while cervical cancer is preventable through HPV vaccination, screening, and treatment, access remains a significant challenge, particularly in rural communities.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended RHHJ’s efforts and urged Ugandans to unite in the fight against cervical cancer. She referenced the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2020 Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer, which aims for 90% of girls to be vaccinated against HPV by 2030.

Nakadama, who completed the five km walk segment, concluded by rallying support for President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling NRM party in 2026, emphasizing the importance of peace, freedom, and progress,.

The event’s theme, “Detect, Treat, and Defeat Cervical Cancer,” resonated deeply with participants and organizers, who remain committed to achieving a future where cervical cancer is a rare disease in Uganda.

Rev. Canon James Kivunike, chairman of the Board of Directors at Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja, has made a heartfelt plea to the Central Government, through Hajjat Isanga Nakadama, Uganda’s 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, for vital support.

Specifically, the senior clergy requested vehicles and an ambulance to Ms cervical cancer patients in critical need of emergency care.

This appeal comes as the region struggles with the devastating loss of mothers, primarily due to poverty that prevents them from seeking timely medical attention.

Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja has been working tirelessly to provide palliative care to patients with life-threatening illnesses, mainly cancer and HIV/AIDS, in the Busoga region.

Since 2018, RHHJ has screened over 9,500 women for cervical cancer and provided treatment on-site or supported further diagnosis and treatment.

According to Ms Sylvia Nakami, RHHJ’s 2024-2028 Strategic Plan prioritizes improving access to palliative care through field offices, capacity building, cancer education, HPV vaccination and combined cancer screening as crucial areas in prevention.

Despite their efforts, the lack of access to healthcare, particularly in rural areas, remains a significant challenge.

The organization’s comprehensive program addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

They have also trained healthcare workers in cervical cancer screening and provided education and screening services in government health centers.

However, the need for transportation and emergency response resources is critical to saving lives.

Rev. Canon Kivunike’s appeal highlights the urgent need for support to combat cervical cancer in the region.

“…Mama, with the right resources, Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja can continue to provide essential care and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected, we pray you consider this area…”the man of God pleaded.

However, the absence of key politicians, including MPs Dr. Timothy Lusala Batuwa, Manjeri Kyebakutika, Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo Okocha, and Jinja City Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo, plus councilors from the Cervical Cancer Run event in Jinja has sparked disappointment among locals.

“…this event aimed to raise awareness and funds for cervical and breast cancer, diseases that affect many women in Uganda, including potential patients who are daughters, mothers, sisters, or wives…” some participants murmured.

Unfortunately, this scenario is all too familiar, as politicians often make grand promises during campaign periods but fail to follow through on their commitments to improve healthcare service delivery.

This lack of representation from elected leaders at this event underscores the disconnect between political rhetoric and tangible action.

Uganda’s healthcare system faces significant challenges, including a shortage of healthcare workers, inadequate medical education, and limited access to affordable healthcare services.

The country has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios in the world, with only one doctor available for every 25,000 people.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Health has outlined a strategic plan for 2020/21-2024/25, focusing on improving healthcare accessibility and quality.

However, the success of this plan hinges on the commitment and involvement of politicians and stakeholders.

In this context, the absence of key politicians from the Cancer Run event sends a concerning message about their priorities.

As some attendees noted, the fight against cervical and breast cancer requires collective effort and support from all levels of society, including elected leaders.