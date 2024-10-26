For anyone familiar with President Museveni’s stance on Uganda’s coffee sector, it’s clear he has positioned himself as the chief marketer of the crop. Over the years, coffee has been the backbone of Uganda’s agricultural exports and a crucial source of income for millions of Ugandans. As a key cash crop, coffee accounts for roughly 20-30% of the country’s total export earnings.

Uganda’s ambitions for its coffee industry are no secret. President Museveni set a target of producing six million 60-kilogram bags of coffee annually to elevate the country’s position among leading global exporters. However, debates have intensified in recent years, focusing on key issues such as the involvement of foreign investors like Enrica Pinnetti and the proposed government rationalization plan to merge the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) with other agencies.

The Controversial Merger

The proposed merger of UCDA as part of a broader rationalization exercise has been at the center of debate. While government officials argue that merging agencies can streamline operations and reduce bureaucratic red tape, critics worry that the move could undermine the specialized support that UCDA provides to coffee farmers.

UCDA has played a pivotal role in regulating, promoting, and developing the coffee sector in Uganda. By providing technical assistance, quality standards, and market linkages, UCDA ensures that Ugandan coffee remains competitive in the global market. MPs should carefully consider whether dismantling this established institution will genuinely lead to efficiency gains or end up creating more confusion and reducing the sector’s overall effectiveness.

Why Coffee Matters

Coffee remains the lifeline of Uganda’s agricultural economy. In 2023 alone, Uganda exported over 5.4 million bags of coffee, earning nearly $900 million. The sector not only supports government revenue but also directly sustains over 1.7 million households. Given its significance, any disruption in the regulatory framework or market structures could impact millions of livelihoods and dent government revenues.

Globally, Uganda is the largest exporter of robusta coffee in Africa and the eighth largest producer worldwide. In comparison, Brazil leads the global market with over 60 million bags annually, followed by Vietnam with about 30 million bags. These countries have robust institutional frameworks to support their coffee industries, highlighting the need for a strong regulatory body like UCDA in Uganda.

The Role of Foreign Investors

Another key issue stirring debate is the involvement of foreign investors like Pinnetti. Questions have been raised about the terms of agreements with investors and their long-term benefits to local farmers and the broader sector. In recent years, the government’s push to attract investors has led to concerns about the fairness of deals and whether they truly uplift local farmers or merely serve the interests of large corporations.

A healthy debate is necessary as long as it remains focused on the key issues: How can foreign investments complement Uganda’s coffee growth strategies? Can these deals improve farmer income, enhance local processing, and ultimately drive up export revenues?

Lessons from Other Coffee Giants

Uganda can draw lessons from successful coffee-exporting nations like Ethiopia, which is renowned for its Arabica coffee. Ethiopia’s coffee sector thrives not just on production but also on value addition and brand positioning, with its exports earning close to $1 billion annually. Similarly, Colombia has built a reputation for high-quality Arabica coffee and has invested heavily in promoting its unique brand worldwide.

For Uganda, moving beyond raw bean exports and focusing on value addition could significantly increase revenues. It is estimated that value addition—processing, packaging, and branding—could potentially double or triple earnings from coffee exports. This is a critical area where both the government and Parliament should direct their attention.

Key Questions for MPs

Members of Parliament need to ask tough but necessary questions. What is the government’s plan to increase coffee production without compromising quality? How does the proposed UCDA merger fit into this strategy, and what safeguards are in place to protect farmers’ interests?

Moreover, policymakers should scrutinize foreign investment deals to ensure they contribute to local capacity building and sustainable growth. They must focus on ensuring transparency in agreements and supporting smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of Uganda’s coffee industry.

A Call for Strategic Planning

The future of Uganda’s coffee industry hinges on well-thought-out policies and strategic investments. As debates continue, stakeholders should remain focused on policies that enhance productivity, promote quality standards, and improve market access. Coffee should not just be a commodity for export but a vehicle for rural transformation and economic prosperity.

Uganda stands at a crossroads, with an opportunity to build on decades of progress in the coffee sector. But to do so, government officials, MPs, and stakeholders must remain clear-headed and strategic. The goal is not only to hit the six million-bag target but to ensure that the gains from coffee reach every farmer, trader, and citizen involved in this vital sector.

By focusing on these pressing issues, Uganda can reinforce its position among leading coffee-producing nations and secure a prosperous future for its coffee sector.

Mike Ssegawa is the deputy RDC Kassanda district and agricultural communications professional fellow from Oklahoma State University