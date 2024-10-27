In a remarkable achievement, renowned Ugandan lawyer Alex Luganda has been appointed to the World Compliance and Mediation Commission of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) forfour-year term.

This prestigious appointment was made by the 191-member states General Assembly of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Geneva, Switzerland.

Luganda, who serves as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister/Attorney General for Busoga Kingdom and is a member of the pioneering Jinja City Land Board, has expressed his overwhelming joy at the news.

He dedicated his appointment to his wife, Joy, and his late brother, Patrick Nkono Luganda, who mentored and encouraged him to pursue international opportunities.

“…I am deeply humbled and grateful for this recognition, I am also thankful for the support of my family, particularly my wife Joy, and the guidance of my late brother Patrick…’, he remarked.

The 42 year old lawyer who will be representing the Anglophone part of Africa Uganda is one of the two (the other is from Benin representing Francophone) appointed from Africa

He has appreciated Uganda Red Cross Society and is happy with the blessings from the Busoga King, Kyabazinga His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV which have opened new avenues for him.

As a member of the World Compliance and Mediation Commission, Luganda will play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with the Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and resolving disputes within the organization.

This appointment is a testament to Counsel Luganda’s exceptional legal expertise and his commitment to serving humanity. His experience in various strategic positions will undoubtedly enhance the Commission’s work.

What You Need To Know:

The World Compliance and Mediation Commission ensures compliance with the Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. It promotes ethical conduct and good governance

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, born of a desire to bring assistance without discrimination to the wounded on the battlefield, endeavors, in its international and national activities, to prevent and alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found.

Its purpose is to protect life and health and to ensure respect for the human being. It makes no discrimination as to nationality, race, religious beliefs, class, or political opinions.

It endeavors to relieve the suffering of individuals, be guided solely by their needs, and give priority to the most urgent cases of distress. In order to continue to enjoy the confidence of all, the Movement may not take sides in hostilities or engage at any time in controversies of a political, racial, religious, or ideological nature.

The National Societies, like Uganda Red Cross Society, while auxiliaries in the humanitarian services of their governments and subject to the laws of their respective countries, must always maintain their autonomy so that they may be able at all times to act in accordance with the principles of the Movement.

It is also voluntary relief movement not prompted in any manner by desire for gain.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is a single, indivisible movement with one mission and one set of fundamental principles.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, in which all societies have equal status and share equal responsibilities and duties in helping each other, is universal.

The Fundamental Principles provide the foundation for the Movement’s humanitarian work, guiding its actions and decisions to ensure neutrality, impartiality, and humanity.

Key aspects are protection of human life and dignity, prevention and alleviation of human suffering, no discrimination based on nationality, race, religion, class, or political opinions

It was adopted in 1965 at the 20th International Conference of the Red Cross, revised in 1986 and 1995.

The World Compliance and Mediation Commission of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the General Assembly of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The CMC is an independent body within the IFRC that ensures compliance with the Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, promotes ethical conduct, and resolves disputes.

Key responsibilities include investigating allegations of non-compliance with Fundamental Principles, providing guidance on ethical dilemmas, and compliance issues.

It also mediates disputes between national societies, the IFRC, and other components.

It promotes transparency, accountability, and good governance.

The General Assembly is the supreme decision-making body of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, convening every four years.

It sets strategic direction for the Movement.

Elects the IFRC President and Governing Board, adopts resolutions, policies, and guidelines.

It also reviews and approves reports from the IFRC and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and fosters cooperation among National Societies and Movement components.

The General Assembly ensures collective decision-making, unity, and coordination among Movement components, while the CMC upholds the principles and integrity of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.