At least Six private security guards from Wolves Security Company were charged and remanded to Ndorwa Government Prison on Monday for threatening violence against State Minister for Energy Phiona Nyamutoro and her technical team.

The guards, Robert Mucunguzi, Nobert Okurboth, Anthony Niwagaba, Hassan Omani, Deus Kiiza, and Mathias Kajugo, appeared before Grade One Magistrate Julius Mutabazi, facing seven counts of threatening violence.

Prosecution alleged that the guards, deployed at an illegal mining site operated by National Cement Company in Rubanda District, threatened the minister and her team during an inspection visit on June 20, 2024.

The team included officials from the Ministry of Mineral Development, police officers, and a geologist. The visit was prompted by a complaint from STEAM directors, alleging trespassing on their exploration license by unknown individuals working for John Muluri Muyambi and National Cement Company.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and the magistrate informed them of their right to apply for bail. However, none had the required securities, leading to their remand to Ndorwa Government Prison until July 18, 2024, for the next hearing.

“The investigation is complete, and the accused will appear in court for a hearing,” the prosecution stated.