Renowned businessman Lwasa Emmanuel Kaweesi is not sleeping well in recent months since he ran out of money. He has declared himself ‘bankrupt’ – and opened his arms wide to see if any of his friends would come out to help him.

Not much came through – he is still distressed. Badly. And he would lose everything he has been holding on unless President Museveni come through to fulfill his promise of settling Club TarvenKick debt with Equity Bank worth Shs700 million.

The former child soldier turned businessman, Lwasa a 54-year-old, sought President Museveni’s help and when he thought his bank woes were over, he realized the wait is still on and his creditors are tightening their rope over her. He will be relieved of the anxiety over the building erected along Masaka- Mbarara Highway worth Shs3billion, if President Museveni materializes his special offer to Lwasa. The building was erected in 2015 as for nightclub business in Masaka City, at the height of Lwasa money trends.

On March 22, 2024 President Museveni promised Mr. Lwasa shs700 million to recover the Equity Bank debt on a three-floors structure housing Club Tarven Kick.

“President Museveni said I should get all the necessary shs700m from him and on March 22 2024 while at Masaka Liberation square National Resistance Movement party. However; I have tried to hold for a dialogue and appointment for its clearance and until now I haven’t been assisted,” said Lwasa.

Lwasa served the army in the third and fifth battalion under the stewardship of senior officers; Christopher Kazoora and Mande for 10 years before retiring in 1994. Lwasa’s service as a soldier saw him being recognized by President Museveni with two medals for his remarkable service in army in 1986.

“I first met President Museveni during the Uganda Resistance Army service in 1986. He is a special leader and he has empowered the country especially the young democratic youths to love and serve their country too in Army,” he shared.

He was among 12647 soldiers in the National Resistance Army (NRA) in 1985 accordingly.

“I appeal to President Museveni to support me with shs700m to pay all the building arrears. I have tried to consult the permanent secretary as told by President Museveni but until now I haven’t been cleared,” said Lwasa.

According to Mr. Lwasa he was directed to consult the then permanent secretary Hon. Keneth Omona Paul and the recent president Museveni reshuffle saw him being replaced by Mr. Duncan Balaba whose efforts to consult him had went futile with no official response.