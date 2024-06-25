Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of 30-year-old Mwesigwa Nazario, who succumbed to injuries sustained during an assault in Rukungiri municipality.

According to police spokesperson for Kigezi, ASP Elly Maate, the incident occurred on June 23, 2024, at around 4:22 am at Kibale Cell, Karangaro Ward, Western Division, Rukungiri municipality.

“Muyambi Quraisi, alias Cooler, Kyarisima Pius, Tukundane Ivan, and Ninsima Agatha were arrested in connection with the fatal assault,” ASP Maate confirmed.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was attacked after refusing an offer of waragi and cigarettes from Muyambi Quraisi. The suspects allegedly forcibly removed him from the bar and hit him against a metallic door, causing fatal injuries.

The victim’s mother, Nabagereka Scovia, found him at their doorstep the next morning, and he later died in his bed. The suspects are currently in police custody, and inquiries are ongoing.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence and assure the public that justice will be served,” ASP Maate said.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Rwakabengo HC 3 mortuary for postmortem examination.