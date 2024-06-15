The Miss Tourism Kigezi Initiative, a legal entity with over a decade of experience in organizing the regional pageant, accused Miss Tourism Uganda of infringing on their established rights by attempting to replace cluster heads in various regions, including Kigezi.

The dispute intensified when Miss Tourism Uganda announced the appointment of a new coordinator for the Kigezi Cluster, a move that Miss Tourism Kigezi Initiative vehemently opposed. Efforts to resolve the matter amicably proved futile, leading the Kigezi organizers to seek legal redress.

The court’s decision has now halted Miss Tourism Uganda’s plans to crown the regional winner today, June 15th, throwing the entire process into disarray.

Ainembabazi Faith, Cluster Lead for Miss Tourism Kigezi Initiative, expressed relief at the court’s ruling. “The good news is that contestants have a chance to join the legitimate organizers in the region, and we welcome them,” she stated.

The court order stipulates that Miss Tourism Uganda must refrain from organizing any events or using the name “Kigezi” in their programs until the legal issues are resolved. This ruling underscores ongoing grievances within the pageant’s management, with insiders hinting at further revelations.

Miss Tourism Uganda now faces potential damages payable to Miss Tourism Kigezi Initiative and the contestants for the disruption and wasted time.

The legal battle shines a spotlight on broader management practices within Miss Tourism Uganda. Miss Tourism Kigezi Initiative Ltd, represented by Bwagi & Co. Advocates, claims it has independently managed the Miss Tourism Kigezi pageant since 2016, aiming to empower young people in the Kigezi region through tourism.

The conflict escalated when Miss Tourism Uganda – Pearl of Africa, the first defendant, published a letter on April 20, 2024, appointing Ms. Zakia Lucky as the new coordinator for the Kigezi Cluster. This implied that Miss Tourism Kigezi was under the authority of Miss Tourism Uganda, a claim the Kigezi organizers deny.

The plaintiff’s demands to the court include: Declaring that Miss Tourism Uganda – Pearl of Africa cannot appoint Ms. Zakia Lucky to manage the Miss Tourism Kigezi pageant. Issuing a permanent injunction to prevent the defendants from organizing or promoting the pageant in Kigezi. Nullifying any results from the defendants’ pageant scheduled for June 15, 2024. Awarding damages and covering the plaintiff’s legal costs.

Miss Tourism Kigezi Initiative Ltd argues that the unauthorized appointment has confused, hampering their ability to attract contestants, partners, and sponsors for their own Miss Tourism Kigezi 9th Edition. They also claim that the defendant’s actions are likely to result in financial losses and operational disruptions.

The High Court of Uganda at Rukungiri will determine the validity of the plaintiff’s claims, with potential implications for how beauty pageants are managed in the Kigezi region and beyond.

This legal showdown is being closely watched by stakeholders in the tourism and beauty pageant industries, as the court’s decision could significantly impact the scheduled pageant today and set a precedent for future cases involving management rights in the beauty pageant sector.

Both parties are now preparing to present their arguments in court, with the outcome expected to shape the future landscape of beauty pageant management in Uganda.