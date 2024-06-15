In a statement issued by the Law Society on Friday, Mr Oundo castigated the continued violation of law by the security groups and painted an inhumane image of violation of human rights and the rule of law.

“This appalling incident marks an alarming return of the dark days of violent interference in the judicial process by armed security operatives in blatant disregard of court orders granting accused persons bail and further in violation of the constitutional rights of the accused persons as well as the independence of the judiciary,” stated Mr Oundo.

On Friday, in a shocking turn of events, Busiki County MP Paul Akamba was violently abducted by masked and plain-clothed gunmen shortly after being granted bail by the Anti-Corruption Court on the afternoon of June 14, 2024. His current whereabouts remain unknown, raising significant concern among citizens and human rights organizations.

The incident occurred as Mr Akamba was leaving the court premises, having been released on bail earlier in the day. Eyewitnesses report that a group of armed men intercepted him, forcibly bundling him into a vehicle and driving away at high speed. This brazen abduction has sparked outrage and fear, drawing stark parallels to past instances of judicial interference.

Mr. Akamba’s abduction is reminiscent of previous incidents in November 2005 and March 2007, when armed state security agents stormed High Court premises to prevent the lawful release of accused individuals, actions that were later deemed unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court of Uganda. These historical incidents highlight a disturbing pattern of state interference in judicial matters.

The ULS has called for Mr. Akamba’s immediate release, stressing that his abduction violates his constitutional rights to liberty, a fair hearing, and the presumption of innocence. Moreover, it undermines the authority and independence of the judiciary, as enshrined in Article 128 of the Constitution of Uganda.

“The Uganda Law Society remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting the rule of law, human rights, and good governance in Uganda. We call upon all stakeholders to join us in addressing this urgent issue to safeguard the integrity of our judicial system and uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens,” Mr. Oundo added.

The society also demanded an immediate investigation into the abduction and the swift prosecution of all officials implicated in the incident. This call for action underscores the urgent need to address the erosion of judicial independence and the rule of law in Uganda.

As the search for Mr Akamba continues, this incident has reignited concerns about the protection of fundamental human rights in Uganda. Authorities are under immense pressure to locate Mr Akamba and bring those responsible for his abduction to justice.

The nation now waits anxiously for further developments, hoping for a resolution that reaffirms the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, which are essential pillars of a democratic society.

Mr Akamba, Yusuf Mutembuli of Bunyole West and Cissy Namujju of Lwengo are in prison over corruption and budgetary distortion allegations that left many of their peers on edge.