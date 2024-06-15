The Chief Executive Officer and Publisher of Consumer Choice Magazine, Mr. Salim Bari, set the stage for this year’s awards during a spirited press conference. Emphasizing the awards’ integrity and consumer-centric approach, Mr Bari highlighted, “Our mission is to honour businesses and individuals who go above and beyond for their customers. These awards are not about panels or judges; they are about the voice of the people.”

The Consumers Choice Awards distinguish themselves by their rigorous selection process, which relies solely on consumer feedback gathered through independent market surveys. This ensures that the awards truly reflect consumer sentiment and satisfaction across Uganda. “We take pride in ensuring that financial considerations do not influence the results. Every winner is chosen based on merit and the trust placed in them by their customers,” Mr. Bari reaffirmed.

Scheduled for September 6, 2024, the Awards Gala Dinner promises to be a grand celebration of industry leaders and innovators who have earned the trust and loyalty of their clientele. It will be an evening where top brands across various categories, from healthcare to manufacturing, gather to receive their accolades.

To participate in this prestigious event and cast your vote for your favourite brands, consumers are encouraged to visit awards.cgmagazine.biz. The voting process is straightforward and transparent, designed to empower consumers in recognizing and rewarding excellence.

The launch event saw distinguished figures from leading companies like Sumz Foods Industries, Eye Care Centre, Pan Dental Surgery, Bidco Uganda Limited (BUL), and Tembo Steels Ltd, among others, demonstrating their commitment to consumer satisfaction and business excellence.

As the countdown begins to the 2024 Consumers Choice Awards Gala, anticipation mounts not only among industry insiders but also among consumers eager to make their voices heard and honour the brands that have made a difference in their lives.

For more information on how to participate or nominate a deserving business, visit awards.cgmagazine.biz and join the movement to celebrate business excellence driven by consumer choice.

What Does Winning the Award Mean to a Business & Consumer?

According to Salim, a business that has earned the Consumers Choice Award has differentiated itself from the crowd in a meaningful way.

As an award for Customer Service Excellence, the CCA provides businesses with special recognition that is both powerful and meaningful. Because the award is based on a survey of consumers with honest opinions across a wide demographic spectrum, the CCA represents a “Seal of Excellence” that shoppers can take trust and confidence in.

No one can “buy” a win by advertising, partnering or working with Consumers Guide Magazine and its various team members! Financial/advertising considerations play no part in the results. Results are completely independent. You have to earn it with hard work and consistently high levels of great customer service.

For recipients, the award not only constitutes the crowning achievement of their efforts but also represents the knowledge that they have earned the trust and loyalty of consumers.

It is more than an award; it is the opportunity to set your company apart from all other companies in your industry and tell everyone with a powerful message that sets you apart from your competitors.

Only the top-ranked companies are recognized and offered the right to use our seal of business excellence in all your marketing communications.

The Consumers Choice Award seal is the symbol of this recognition and provides exclusive rights to the recipient company.

No COMPETITOR can duplicate that, and no amount of advertising can buy that kind of credibility. This award provides the company with a very powerful validation of your customer satisfaction and business excellence.

“We invite consumers to use our recognition when they want to minimize their purchasing risk because the cost is relatively high and they are also not entirely familiar with the services they are seeking,” he said.

How to participate /vote

Step 1: Visit our website, http://awards.cgmagazine.biz/

Step 2: Enter your number.

Step3: Check your phone for a five-digit code to start voting

Meanwhile, Consumers Guide Magazine (CGM) is a leading publication dedicated to providing unbiased reviews and insights into consumer products and services. The Consumers Choice Awards, organized annually by CGM, celebrate businesses that excel in customer satisfaction and service delivery as determined by consumer feedback.