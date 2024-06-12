A devastating road accident occurred early yesterday morning on the Ntungamo-Rukungiri Road in Ntungamo District, claiming the lives of six people and leaving three others injured.

According to police reports, a Toyota Hiace (UBN 337H) heading from Rukungiri to Ntungamo suffered a tyre puncture and parked on the roadside, with part of the vehicle still on the tarmac. An oncoming Isuzu bus (UAP 385U) belonging to Kasaaba Bus Company, traveling from Kampala to Rukungiri, collided head-on with the parked vehicle, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

Among the deceased are the driver, conductor, and a police officer attached to Nsangi Police Station. The injured victims were rushed to Devine Health & Ntungamo Specialist Medical Centres for treatment.

According to SP Micheal Kananura from traffic police department, police responded promptly to the scene, transporting the victims to medical facilities and towing the vehicles to Ntungamo Central Police Station for further investigation.