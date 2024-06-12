The Kabale Chief Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged and remanded a Rwandan couple for the gruesome murder of an 83-year-old man and aggravated robbery.

Presided over by Kabale Grade I Magistrate His Worship Julius Mutabazi, the court heard from the prosecution, led by Rachael Nkwanzi, that Desire Kwizera, 26, and Uwingabire, 19, both Rwandan nationals, on May 31, 2024, at Karujabura, Kitumba Sub-county, Kabale District, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Godfrey Twinomujuni, contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

The court was also told that on the same date and location, Desire Kwizera and Uwingabire stole a metallic case, clothes, bed sheets, two pairs of shoes, an old model radio, a leather bag with two watches, an ATM card in the name of Godfrey Twinomujuni, a mattress, a sack containing kitchen utensils, black shoes, an iron box, and a bicycle, all worth UGX 2 million.

Immediately after the robbery, they used a deadly weapon, a hammer and knife, to cause the death of Godfrey Twinomujuni.

Nkwanzi informed the court that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

His Worship Mutabazi did not allow the defendants to take a plea, as his court lacks jurisdiction over capital offenses, which can only be heard by the High Court.

He then remanded them to Ndorwa Government Prison until June 27, 2024, when the case will come up for mention.