President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today signed three bills into law.

This has been confirmed by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

“The President assented to the bills today, Tuesday, May 14, 2024,” PPU said.

The bills signed into law include:

1.The Veterinary Practitioners Act, 2023

2.The National Records and Archives (Amendment ) Act, 2024

3.The Animal Feeds Act, 2023

The three bills were recently passed by the Parliament of Uganda and were awaiting President Museveni’s assent.