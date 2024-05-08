JINJA Regional Referral Hospital (JRRH) the biggest government health facility in eastern region has now embarked on its plans to mobilize resources for its expansion plans that were interrupted by a dispute over a stretch of land with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC).

This after the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) reaffirmed that the land situated `on plots 31-39 along Nile Avenue adjacent to the Jinja Muslim Cemetery and JRRH belongs to the hospital.

This position which seals the fate of the UMSC Jinja branch that had staged a spirited fight claiming ownership of the same land was announced by Prof. Jack H. Pen-Mogi Nyeko, the Acting chairperson ULC.

“…the Court judgment and the decree vide Civi Suit No 093 of 2009 resolved in favor of the Commission there by declaring the land to be owned by the Government for use by the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital…”,reads Prof. Pen-Mogi Nyeko’s letter.

Prof Pen-Mogi in his letter addressed to the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development counsels that the Uganda Land Commission can work together with the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) to find alternative land for the Muslims to use instead of fighting over an obvious matter.

The two-page letter seen by this reporter emanated from a stakeholders meeting held at the ULC offices on 17th April, 2024 in Kampala where representatives of the warring parties, among others attended.

“…the (Jinja) District Khaadi as a representative of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council in the meeting will brief the Mufti about the transpirations of the day, to enable the Supreme Council forge a way forward…” Prof Pen-Mogi pens.

Although dated 19th April, 2024, impeccable sources say the concerned officials have just received the Prof.Pen-Mogi’s letter this week, which now paves way for the Ministry of Health to expedite the expansion programme.

When contacted for a comment, the chairman JRRH Management Board Dr Charles David Mukisa declined saying he had not yet received a copy of the letter but quickly says plans are in advanced stages to kick off the expansion programme.

Dr Charles David Mukisa whose reign was greeted with the land dispute says as management board their main priority is to ensure that Busoga gets a regional blood bank.

“…the hospital in liaison with the mother ministry has in place its strategic development programme and it’s our duty to guide and support them to achieve the goals for enhanced service delivery…” Dr Charles David Mukisa said in a brief telephone interview.

What You Need To Know:

The nearly two-decade controversy hit the roof during a locus meeting on 12 March, 2024 when Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Dr Samuel Mayanja verbally gave out the land to the Muslims.

Addressing a crowd of Muslim-dominated audience, the law-decorated Minister Mayanja made the pronouncement even before looking through a file submitted to him by the visibly-subdued hospital team that was led by the Principal Hospital Administrator David Ssemakula.

This prompted the overly excited Muslims led by the Khadi Sheikh Ismail Adi Basoga to embark on a series of activities including construction of an unapproved perimeter wall and holding Juma prayers at the site.

JRRH wants the land for expansion by putting in place facilities like Busoga Regional Blood Bank, Regional Cancer Centre and Doctors Mess, among others aimed at enhancing health service delivery in the region and country.

Sources say the Hospital, through the Government under the Ministry of Health has already sourced for development partners to fund the blood bank project.

The Muslims want to use the same land measuring 4.65 acres for easement, parking and pre-burial rites, and a mosque considering the fact that the cemetery is just in the vicinity.

Their leaders argued that they also wanted to put up a modern shopping mall in the contested land that will add value and provide employment opportunities to the Muslim youths.