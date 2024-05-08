President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has met and held discussions with a renowned human capital development expert, Prof. Vincent Chinedu Anigbogu who called on him today at State House- Entebbe.

President Museveni and Prof. Anigbogu discussed a wide range of projects as well as potential investment opportunities in the country, particularly the youth skilling program on agriculture based on the one- and four-acre models.

The President welcomed the Nigerian scholar to Uganda and assured him of the government’s support to make his program a success in the country.

Prof. Anigbogu revealed that the youth training program will first focus on those from the Eastern region before enrolling to the rest of the country.

The proposed entrepreneurship program will be in collaboration with Busitema University- Arapai Campus and later on local governments and other universities.

The Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero said she was very optimistic that the program would activate productivity acceleration which will put science into use by taking the youth from normal agriculture into value- addition.

Prof. Vincent Chinedu Anigbogu, is a distinguished scholar and leadership transformation advocate from Nigeria interested in revamping the education sector in African nations if they are to solve their current challenges.