To combat fuel adulteration in Uganda, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) have conducted a comprehensive awareness campaign in the West Nile region.

This effort builds upon the success of the government-led Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring Program (FMQMP), which has dramatically reduced adulteration rates to below 1%.

Rev. Justaf Frank Tukwasibwe, Commissioner of the Petroleum Supply Department at MEMD, emphasises the program’s goals: “Our goal as the Ministry is to ensure that the fuel supplied to the people of Uganda meets the highest quality and safety standards. Because of this program, fuel adulteration has reduced to less than 1% in Uganda.”

The awareness campaign includes workshops, radio talk shows, and community engagement activities. Today’s workshop in Arua brings together local authorities, fuel operators, industry figures, and the public, underscoring the importance of collaboration in this fight.

Eng. John Paul Musimami, Deputy Executive Director of UNBS, explains the practical aspects of the program: “The Fuel Marking and Quality Monitoring program utilises mobile testing vehicles for spot sampling and quality checks at fuel stations. This, alongside verifying and calibrating fuel pumps, ensures accurate measurements and protects consumers.”

Consumer education is also a vital component. “Empowering consumers with knowledge about fuel quality and safety allows them to make informed choices,” Eng. Musimami notes.

Officials emphasised strict licensing processes and adherence to safety and environmental regulations for petroleum operators. The workshop also outlined fuel quality monitoring procedures and best practices for fuel stations, highlighting the use of technology in combating fraud.

The event at Desert Breeze Hotel in Arua City attracted district leaders, security officers, and representatives from across the West Nile districts of Adjumani, Arua, Koboko, Maracha, Moyo, Nebbi, Pakwach, Yumbe, and Zombo.

MEMD and UNBS representatives reaffirmed their commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring the integrity of Uganda’s fuel supply chain, citing the FMQMP’s success as a model for continued improvement.