On Friday, May 3rd, 2024, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, hosted the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, His Highness William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, and the Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi for a special luncheon at State House Entebbe.

The Kyabazinga and Queen Mutesi had a memorable royal wedding on November 18, 2023, at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe, Jinja City.

During the luncheon, President Museveni congratulated His Highness Gabula on his marriage, saying, “As he was telling you, whenever he would come here, I would challenge him on that. I used to tell him that we, the African people, believe that once you reach a certain age, you should get married. I congratulate you, Your Highness, on finding a wife, and I thank you for introducing her to us, the ‘bazadde’ (parents).”

President Museveni further extended his welcome to the Inhebantu for joining the Kyabazinga to form a family.

“I thank you for coming when you are already a highly developed product because she told me that she is a financial analyst and an accountant and I will mention how you will help us with those qualifications,” he remarked.

Additionally, President Museveni presented the couple with a gift of 100 cows.

“In Banyankore tradition, when a child gets a wife, you don’t just come with swinging arms that you are going to attend a wedding and all that. You bring something on your head. So, I will get them 100 cows to welcome our daughter-in-law (mukamwana),” he announced.

He continued, “Now there’s a family of Inhebantu which she has brought near us. Those ones I give 20 cows. This is not a bride price but a token of appreciation.”

On the other hand, President Museveni tasked the Inhebantu to use her academic qualifications to push the National Resistance Movement (NRM) message of wealth creation to fight poverty in Busoga.

“Now, Inhebantu you will have to use your mathematical skills to help the Basoga because many of them refused to listen to my advice of the four-acre model type of farming. Some have listened but most of them didn’t care about it. This is the poverty the people of Busoga are talking about. In the manifesto of 1996, we recommended to the whole country Busoga inclusive the four acre model. By 1995, I had progressed in the cattle corridor, that is why I analysed the other parts of the country and that is why I made a countrywide tour where I put out that advice then in the 1996 elections, we put it in the Manifesto [in writing],” he stated.

The President also thanked God for keeping him around and enabling him to work with three generations of the Gabulas.

“In 1966, I was 21-22 years old, already very active, connected and working with the group to which his grandfather belonged-Sir William Nadiope. This group which included Ministers who were arrested by Obote in a cabinet meeting were pushing some issues, one being building a national army since Obote was building a tribal army and these people; William Nadiope, Mathias Ngobi, Dr. Lumu Emmanuel, Grace Ibingira were opposing that. They wanted a national army and as students we were supporting them.”

“Then there was the issue of the East African Federation which this group supported very much. Now Obote had his own scheme. He wanted to build a tribal army, then messed up the Buganda issue. I was directly working with Grace Ibingira so when they were arrested, we took over the opposition to Obote immediately although he didn’t know that he had a very big problem below, but we started that time. Then later alone after fighting, his father Wilson came and joined us in the government here. That was the second generation. Now here is the third generation. You can see why you people should thank God for this old man whom God has kept around all this time. That is why I said if I don’t thank God then He will say I’m not grateful.”

The President further revealed that when he restored the cultural institutions, he wanted them to promote unity among Ugandans and he was happy that Busoga Kingdom was doing exactly that.

“I wanted them to discover the diversity of unity among them.”

On the issue of stabilising the fishing communities, the President said he was looking forward to meeting elders to deal with the challenge of illegal fishing.

“The communities or the indigenous people should control the lakes. This is crucial.”

Maama Janet Museveni congratulated the Kyabazinga of Busoga and the Inhebantu upon their recent royal wedding.

She also thanked the people of Busoga for the beautiful title they gave to the wife of the King.

“Inhebantu is such a beautiful title which means in Runyankore “the mother of the people”. I have not heard such a title in all traditional kingdoms and Chiefdoms apart from Busoga. When I was watching that wedding, I heard that title and it truly fitted your bride and your queen,” she said.

“Those of us who were not present at the wedding physically watched the ceremony on television with happiness and gratitude to God. In this age when the traditional family is under severe attack, we cannot help but thank God that the two young people come together to start a family in a Godly way. We therefore congratulate you heartily, thank you for giving us a day today to celebrate what God started in your lives not too long ago. We also know that a nation is as strong as its families so please be assured of our prayers and all the support as you start out in this new journey.”

The First Lady also praised the Inhebantu for agreeing to serve as the Patron of the Neyendeire Development Initiative in Busoga, a community-based organization that the First Lady’s Office and a movement of young women, friends, and colleagues formed in 2015. The initiative aims to empower women in a comprehensive manner.

“I’m very happy that Inhebantu has embraced the call to be a champion and a Patron to empower women in the Busoga region. I know that with her oversight as the Inhebantu, this work will continue to grow and cover all the 11 districts of Busoga and even thrive better than ever before. As you launch out and to the entire Busoga region, please know that our doors are open to you and our prayers are with you in all what you are committed to do,” the First Lady reiterated her commitment and support to the Inhebantu.

On his part, the Kyabazinga of Busoga officially introduced his Queen to President Museveni and the First Lady.

“Today I have come to officially introduce my Queen to you Your Excellency and Maama Janet Museveni and her name is Mutesi Jovia,” he said.

The Kyabazinga also expressed gratitude towards the President and the First Lady for the support that ensured the success of their wedding.

Giving her remarks, the Inhebantu of Busoga thanked President Museveni for supporting and developing Busoga and Uganda at large.

“I also take this opportunity to thank you for the support that enabled us to successfully hold a royal wedding on 18th November, last year. I thank everyone for the roles you played to ensure the success of the royal wedding,” she said.

“I also thank our Maama, the First Lady, for her special duties towards Uganda in supporting Education, the children and women. As the Inhebantu I pledge to also work towards uplifting the women, youth and children as well as do other duties so that we develop Busoga.”

The Katukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga Kingdom, Dr. Joseph Muvawala said they had visited the President and the First Lady to celebrate the royal union between the Kyabazinga and the Inhebantu.

He thanked President Museveni for his visionary leadership and promised that they will use the cultural institution to fulfil his vision of transforming Busoga and also to increase the people in the money economy.

“We also want to thank you, Your Excellency, for your generosity; financial, moral support, fatherly support towards His Royal Highness of Busoga. I want to assure you that in the shortest time, you will have a Kyabazinga who has a PhD.”

The event was also attended by Members of Parliament from Busoga Sub-region, Busoga Kingdom Ministers, the family of Inhebantu led by her father Mr. Stanley Bayole, among other officials.