The flag bearers and mobilizers in Namutumba under the National Unity Platform- NUP have crossed to the National Resistance Movement- NRM party as the 2026 Presidential & Parliamentary- elections hit up.

Led by Yusufu Dabada, the former Busiki MP contestant in the 2021 general elections, the team was presented to NRM party Vice Chairman, Hon Capt Mike George Mukula in Bugolobi.

Dabada said that their decision to cross to the ruling party was informed by the NUP’s lack of a clear strategy to cause a formidable change. Dabada who came third with about 5000 votes in the race of nine candidates in Busiki MP race in 2021 general elections says he is demobilizing NUP for the NRM.

Yusufu Dabada is a former District Vice Chairman, former District councillor Youth & Secretary finance Namutumba District Local government.

He was the first acting NUP youth coordinator Busoga Sub-region, former Mp flag bearer NUP, and by the time of defecting he was serving as Namutumba District Coordinator NUP.

For source of livelihood, Dabada is a renown Sports journalist working for NBS Radio Jinja & businessman.

_Story by Sir Grace Mwesigwa of NBS Group Jinja_