The State Minister of Finance, Henry Musasizi has blasted the opposition for spending time in politicking while their supporters are suffering with economic hardships.

Hon. Musasizi who doubles as Rubanda East Mp, was today speaking at Kitanga Catholic Parish in Rukiga District during the Send off Ceremony of the late Dr. Pius Ruhemurana, former Mayor Kabale Municipality who died on Wednesday, at Rugarama Hospital.

“Dr. Ruhemurana was a strong member of the FDC, but during his time as Mayor, he worked with the NRM Government to avail services for the people of Kabale Municipality instead of spending time in Politics, opposing everything” Musasizi said.

The Minister’s words were in response to speeches made by FDC leaders including Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye, Kabale Municipality Mp Dr. Nicholas Kamara and FDC National Vice Chairperson Proscovia Salam Musumba who stated that while in the FDC, the late Ruhemurana was fighting for peace and justice in the country.

In his speech read by Salam Musumba, Former FDC President Dr. Kiiza Besigye said that for over 20 years Dr. Ruhemurana had struggled to see Change of Government, while Hon. Mwijukye hailed Ruhemurana for “fighting on” until his demise

However, Minister Musasizi castigated the FDC leaders for “taking the prevailing peace for granted”.

“You see I have a friend who once told me that this some of these things are like the Oxygen we breathe. We don’t see the oxygen, but it’s the only reason why we are alive. Same way, some of you don’t see the peace brought by the NRM Government, but if someone came and took it away, that’s when you would wake up to the reality,” He said.

Musasizi asked the opposition leaders especially Mps, to support implementation of the Government programs , whose intention is to uplift social economic standards of Ugandans.

“We belong to different political sides but there’s one thing that should always bring us together, and that is the welfare of our people. It is how the late Ruhemurana viewed Political leadership,” he said.

Musasizi mentioned a number of development projects implemented by Government during Dr. Ruhemurana’s tenure as Mayor Kabale Municipality from 1996 to 2016. These included among others, the ongoing USMID road construction projects to widen and tarmac Rushoroza road, Bwankosya and Bushekwiire roads.

“We started planning to work on these roads during his time as Mayor, Musasizi said.

Dr. Ruhemurana died at age 76 after a long illness caused by a combination of Diabetes and Hypertension, according to his daughter Joseline Ruhemurana.

Medics at Rugarama Hospital from where he breathed his last, noted that by the time of his demise, Ruhemurana was also suffering from stroke.

Dr. Ruhemurana is survived by one daughter, Joseline Ruhemurana, that he produced with his wife who also died about three years ago.

Ruhemurana was laid to rest today, at his ancestral home in Kashumuruzo Village Kitanga Parish, Kashambya Subcounty, Rukiga District.