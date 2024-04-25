KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has commended King Ceasor University for its commitment to excellence in education, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Speaking at the university’s graduation ceremony, the First Lady, whose speech was read by State Minister for Higher Education, John C. Muyingo, congratulated the 240 graduates from 11 countries, including Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania, Zanzibar, and others.

“This demonstrates that Uganda offers quality higher education, and this is what people are looking for. I wish to congratulate King’s University for this global presence,” she said.

The Minister praised the university’s efforts in training and preparing students, particularly the School of Medicine, Health, and Life Sciences, which produced 102 medicine graduates. She also acknowledged the contribution of parents and guardians in supporting the graduates throughout their academic journey.

“I appreciate the contribution of parents and guardians for supporting the graduates throughout their academic journey. Bravo and thank you so much,” she said.

The First Lady emphasized the importance of research, innovation, and publications in universities, saying, “Research and publications are unique features of universities that set them apart from other educational institutions. Any academic who does not carry out research to contribute to the body of knowledge is doomed.”

Addressing the graduates, she said, “The main objective of going to university is not only the acquisition of academic knowledge but also to get the opportunity to develop analytical and problem-solving skills… The ultimate result of university training should be to acquire an intellectual capacity for reasoning, a capacity for understanding, and building resilience and life skills that will enable you to withstand the challenges that lie ahead.”

She encouraged the graduates to apply their knowledge to make a difference in their lives and communities, emphasizing the importance of values such as honesty, team spirit, commitment, resourcefulness, patriotism, respect for human dignity, patience, and humility.

“The degrees you have received today are only paper qualifications. The real value will depend on how you apply the knowledge to make a difference in your life and that of the community where you come from,” she said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, the Chairman Board of Trustees of King Ceasor University, commended King Ceasor University for its commitment to quality and relevance, highlighting the significant financial investment made by the university and its positive impact on employment opportunities in the country.

“I want to commend King Ceasor University for its investment in education. I know that tens of millions of dollars have been invested here, and I want to acknowledge that this investment has created employment opportunities for many people,” Tayebwa said, adding: “Instead of investing in apartments in Kololo, where he owns a lot of land and property, which would have only employed a few people, HE HM King Ceasor Mulenga T.G has chosen to invest in education, which will have a lasting impact on our country.”

HE HM King Ceasor Mulenga T.G, the Chancellor of King Ceasor University, emphasized the importance of hard work, dedication, and innovation, encouraging the graduates to make a positive impact in their communities and to never doubt the difference they can make in the lives of others.

“I want to encourage you all to never fear God, but rather to reverence and trust in Him,” he said. “And as you go out into the world, I encourage you to be patient, kind, and compassionate. Be good citizens and make a positive impact in your communities.”

He challenged the graduates to think outside the box and strive to create their own innovative solutions to real-world problems. Mulenga also highlighted the significance of embracing technology and innovation, citing companies like Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Saudi Aramco, Google, and Amazon as examples of success stories.

“Why can’t we create our own Googles and Facebooks? Why can’t we innovate and make a difference in the world? We need to dig deeper into our brains and find out what we are capable of achieving,” he challenged the graduates.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the chairperson university council said King Ceasor University is poised to become a center of excellence in higher education.

Dr. Baryomunsi highlighted the institution’s focus on key areas such as medicine, health and life sciences, engineering, and technology programs. He emphasized the university’s commitment to research, innovation, and technology development, and its exploration of partnerships with other universities and companies to enhance its programs.

The university is expanding its offerings to include master’s degrees, PhDs, and other postgraduate qualifications, with new programs in obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine, surgery, and pediatrics set to launch next year. Dr. Baryomunsi also announced partnerships with universities abroad to offer sandwich and virtual programs, as well as a partnership with an academia company in India to automate university systems and harness digital technologies.

The Minister emphasized the importance of embracing technology in education, citing the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions. He highlighted the potential of technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and nanotechnology to enhance teaching and learning.

Dr. Baryomunsi expressed gratitude to regulatory bodies and the university community for their support, and appealed for continued investment in the institution. He congratulated graduates and encouraged them to continue acquiring knowledge and upgrading their qualifications.

Dr. Charity Mulenga, Vice Chancellor of King Ceasor University, highlighted the university’s achievement in gaining accreditation for all its academic programs from the National Council for Higher Education.

“This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our management, staff, and students,” she noted.

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged the support and guidance of various medical institutions and professional councils, including the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, Uganda Nursing and Midwifery Council, and Allied Health Professionals Council.

Dr. Mulenga encouraged the graduates to go forth with courage and confidence, making a positive impact on the world around them.

“Remember that you have the knowledge, skills, and determination to succeed,” she said.