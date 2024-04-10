While making his remarks during Eid prayers at Kasana Mosque Grounds in Luweero District, Nadduli contended that Museveni’s propensity to make room for more recent allies inside the NRM has eclipsed the accomplishments of these veterans.

Nadduli also claims that this seeming partiality is gradually jeopardising the values of solidarity and loyalty and runs the risk of upsetting the fundamental base upon which Museveni’s government was established.

He stressed that many people, especially those from Luweero, gave up their lives and means of subsistence during the Luweero bush war, a crucial period in Ugandan history, in order to seek political change. But if Gen. Museveni continues to downplay the sacrifices made when families lost everything—including their loved ones and possessions, he risks being relegated to a dark corner of history.

Nadduli noted that if this persists, it would paint Museveni as an unappreciative ruler who used the blood of his subjects to gain power before forgetting their sacrifices.

“When we arrived, His Excellency was already known as the ‘Chairman of the High Command,’ and we had a functioning government.” But now it is General Museveni’s job to make sure that Luweero, the area that gave rise to his regime, is happy. Many Bush war veterans I’ve spoken with here complain they haven’t gotten their dues, and others are still waiting for their land to be returned. There must be a solution to this problem. We need to confront this issue once and for all, even though the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) may mobilize for the NRM.”

In addition, he questioned President Museveni’s goals, expressing confusion over the decision to support newly joined NRM members at the expense of those who played a crucial role in building the party’s support base.

“Some issues need to be resolved maturely since there is a lot of unhappiness. We see our longstanding supporters being abandoned in favour of generous financial support for just-joined NRM members. Those who have been corporals since 1986 still struggle financially and hold the same position, which is depressing. To prevent these complaints from getting worse, they must be swiftly handled.”

Meanwhile, Nadduli’s insightful analysis illuminates the long-lasting wounds caused by the Luweero bush conflict and the residual disappointment among those who carried its costs. The sacrifices made by individuals and families throughout that turbulent time are still deeply ingrained in Ugandan culture and serve as a symbol of the country’s collective struggle for democracy and liberty.

Nonetheless, many people feel sidelined and forgotten by the very leader they previously supported, so Nadduli’s worries about Museveni’s seeming disdain for these sacrifices resonate. According to Naduli, Museveni runs the risk of alienating a significant portion of his support base and sustaining a sense of betrayal among those who previously ardently believed in his vision for a better Uganda if he does not pay tribute to the memory of the Luweero bush war heroes and their families.

This emphasizes the fine line that must be drawn between maintaining historical accounts and making sure that the sacrifices made in the past are appropriately acknowledged and honoured in determining the course of the country’s future.