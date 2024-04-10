State House has clarified that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will not be meeting Kampala city traders as alleged by some online and mainstream media.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), they noted with concern the information circulating on social media regarding the President’s scheduled address to Kampala traders on Friday 12th April, 2024 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

However, the President’s official media team says that the information is untrue.

“If a meeting with Kampala traders is indeed planned, all relevant stakeholders will be duly informed,” the PPU management said in a statement dated 10th April, 2024.

It should be noted that local media had reported that President Museveni was expected to meet Kampala City traders this Friday to discuss their grievances on the implementation of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) electronic receipt system that tracks payment of Value Added Tax.

The traders held a strike on Monday against the implementation of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (Efris). However, they called off the strike after being promised a meeting with President Museveni.