The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga on Wednesday gave a succinct but impactful speech to opposition leaders, imploring them to stay focused on the core goals despite the diversion of the current scene.

While speaking to leaders from Buddu and Busiro at Bulange Mengo, led by Mathias Mpuuga and Medard Ssegona, Mayiga acknowledged the inevitable difficulties and differences that come up in political discourse. He however urged them to put aside small-minded arguments and focus their energies on meaningful conversation and productive action.

“I’ll repeat it often: politics isn’t a game. Leaders who treat it that way disgust me. Politics involves the heavy burden of leadership since incompetent leadership has the power to destroy entire nations and claim lives. Therefore, in the event that conflicts emerge among you, try to find a solution because the Ugandan people look to you and your leaders for guidance. Don’t let little things pull you away from your main objectives,” he said.

Katikkiro went on, “Don’t lose it if you get irritated!” Find comfort, calm down, and think about the cause; you’ll figure it out.”

“Most of the time, we let go of the little things and concentrate on the larger picture. Sure, we all have small problems, but we also need to focus on the bigger picture. In politics, cooperation among participants is essential for the greater good since, if they fail to do so, the nation will suffer.”

Mayiga’s plea for a united and purpose-driven approach resonates as a timely reminder of the obligations that come with political leadership, particularly because political divisiveness and dissension sometimes dominate the public realm. According to Mayiga, political leaders can more effectively negotiate the difficulties of governing and make significant progress toward accomplishing their goals by putting the greater good ahead of personal grievances.

Mayiga’s remarks operate as a call to action for opposition lawmakers as the political landscape changes, encouraging them to stay committed to their goals and core values despite any detours. They cannot hope to bring about significant change and further the interests of those they serve unless they are united, resolute, and maintain an unclouded focus on the larger objective.

Katikkiro Mayiga’s warning comes at a crucial moment when many political opposition parties are bogged down in internal strife. While the Forum for Democratic Change is battling conflicts between the Katonga group and Najjanankumbi groups, the Democratic Party is confronted with formidable obstacles. The National Unity Platform is not exempt either; it is going through internal divisions. If things continue as they are, 2026 may end up being a very difficult year for the opposition.