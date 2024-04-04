The Mengo based Justice Forum JEEMA Yesterday 3rd April, 2024 issued a roadmap to start elections of leaders from village level.

According to the address seen by this News website, the elections will commence on 6th April, 2024 with villages across the country.

According to Bulesa Hassan the JEEMA Electoral Commission Secretary emphasized that they have rolled out all the necessary material to conduct the elections from grassroot.

“We have sent to all our party leaders all the necessary materials to see that on 6th the elections starts” Bulesa noted.

JEEMA didn’t conduct elections in 2020 due to Covid 19 country lockdown and the Party National Exective Committee recommended to NDC to give life to all the party leaders.

While speaking to our reporter, the JEEMA Electrol commission Secretary Hassan Bulesa argued all JEEMA members to support this program which shall see the party have new National Leadership through the NDC which is said to take place in May this year.

Other sources in JEEMA indicates that there shall be a tough contest for party Presidency since the now Party Spokesperson Ssentongo Kyamundu and the party Secretary General Kateregga Mohammed are looking forward to unseat the Bugiri Municipality MP Hon. Asuman Basalirwa who has been party President Since 2010.

However, when asked about the prospective Presidential bidders, denied knowing anything about them siting not seeing any formal bid.

“As the commission we have not issued any expression of interest for such positions so I have no information about their interests as of now and when that time comes, I will be able to comment. He noted.