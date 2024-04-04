There was drama in the House on Wednesday when the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi incited controversy when he used a list of political prisoners to criticize recently appointed Youth Minister Balaam Barugahara, calling him “an amateur in the system who does not know how Parliament operates, so he should control his excitement.

However, Ssenyonyi’s remark left nobody happy including the House presiding officer Thomas Tayebwa who asked him to withdraw the statements but Ssenyonyi vehemently refused until the Speaker himself ordered the clerk to expunge what he called derogatory words.

The disrespectful spectacle began when the Speaker called Minister Barugahara to give his inauguration address. The minister brought up a pledge the President had made in response to National Unity Platform councilor Katerega’s plea during his speech. The President should free all NUP political prisoners, the councilor had pleaded with him. This conversation has prepared the public growing tensions and more scrutiny waiting to see if NUP is willing to give in the list of those prisoners.

“When I was in the appointment’s committee the Speaker asked me to talk to His Excellency to ensure that NUP supporters are released. The president in his own voice and video said give me the list. I requested the national Unity Platform to give me the list, hope the Leader of the Opposition is here and I will give it to me,” said the minister.

Opposition Leader Ssenyonyi, as expected, quickly called for a point of order after Balaam’s comments sparked heated criticism from opposition party members. Ssenyonyi delivered a scathing speech with bare-knuckle fury, and he did not hold back when given the chance to criticize the new minister.

“It’s important that we orient our new colleagues on how Parliament operates. We discussed in this Parliament issues of missing persons, some who were disappeared, people who were in jail irregularly, some missing person for whom the Prime Minister of Uganda acknowledged that are in the hands of the state like John Bosco Kibalama, we tabled that list here in Parliament, we gave it to the Attorney General court is processing several of these matters and we have asked that they be released on bail, because this is not prosecution but persecution. Rt Hon Speaker is it in order for the new minister who seems to be a novice to come with excitement and claim that has a mandate to pursue a matter of people who are simply being persecuted?” he asked.

His words did not let the Speaker allow him to finish, and immediately asked him to withdraw the statement of Novice. “You know the language we use in Parliament. Even when you disagree with a person, languages like ‘Novice!’ A member of Parliament is a member of Parliament. So Hon Ssenyonyi do the needful, you’re a gentleman, there is a language we don’t use here.”

However, despite being urged by the House leader to withdraw his statement, the Nakawa West lawmaker adamantly refused to retract his words.“ Rt Hon as a lawyer and as somebody who knows English the word novice means somebody new to the profession. The Hon Balaam Barugahara is a new minister! So the word Novice is not derogatory in any way except for people that we need to teach some English.”

In response, the Speaker also indirectly suggested that a person’s behavior in one aspect might reflect their overall character, hinting at the potential implications of any perceived misconduct. “How we start with problems is how we behave. LoP, I know you would be insulted if I called you a novice! The Hon Balaam Barugahara is a minister and a fully flagged ex official of this House who has been sworn-in. I’m a very peasant man, please LoP come and withdraw it.”

Despite the Speaker’s request, Ssenyonyi declined to retract his statement. Instead, he instructed members to search for the meaning of the word on Google.

“Rt Hon Speaker…..In this Parliament we keep learning and I’m glad to even teach colleagues some English. When you google the meaning of the word novice for those that have smart phones and some data; definition1; A person new in a job or situation Balaam Barugahara is new as minister so there is nothing wrong with calling him a novice as a minister, i thank you.”

Cool and composed as ever, Speaker Tayebwa directed the clerk to expunge the statements made by the Leader of the Opposition.“Hon Clerk i hereby direct you expunge the submission of Hon Ssenyonyi.”