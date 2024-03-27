FRANKLIN Delano Roosevelt, commonly known as FDR, the only American president who served more than two terms from 1933 until his death in 1945 was quoted as saying, “…we cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future…”is a statement that Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo is using to commend President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon his recent appointment of youthful cadres to strategic national positions.

Dr Oledo-Odongo, who is eyeing the position of the NRM First National Vice Chairman currently in the hands of veteran politician Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, welcomes the appointment of the former Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the new Chief of the Defense Forces (CDF), replacing Gen Wilson Mbadi in a reshuffle announced Thursday last week.

“…the youth are the ones who provide the much-needed insight about what works and what might not work for our country, they also play an important role in shaping the society…”the former president Uganda Medical Association(UMA)said.

He has also heaped praises on President Yoweri Museveni for always being insightful with an eagle eye to identify unique and best talents to bring them on board to serve at the national level.

Other new faces include youthful Lillian Aber the Kitgum Woman MP, appointed as State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, the National Youth Female MP Phiona Nyamutoro as Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development(Minerals)and Balaam Barughara as Minister of State for Gender,Labour and Social Development.

Other youthful persons appointed to key positions include communications specialist Gloria Asio Omaswa as the new PPS taking over from Dr Kenneth Olusegun Omona who has been handed the portfolio of Minister of State for Northern Uganda replacing Freedom Kwicuny who is now a Senior Presidential Advisor.

Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo, one of the friends and admirers of Gen Muhoozi, fondly referred to as “Gen MK” by supporters, has congratulated all the appointed leaders and asked them to serve diligently.

Contrary to critics who say the appointment of Gen Muhoozi is meant to weaken the recently formed Patriotic League of Uganda(PLU), Dr Samuel Oledo-odongo insists the civic organization will continue to reawaken, revive and strengthen the spirit of nationalism, patriotism and good citizenship to make Ugandans proud of their motherland.

He has defended PLU as a body propelled by enthusiastic Ugandans and that it will continue to grow bigger to achieve the aims and objectives the organization set to achieve.

“…PLU is not a one-man organization but a body with clear leadership structures and so the appointment of Gen Muhoozi to the apex of the army does not in any way weaken but acts as a motivating factor…”he defends.

He is hopeful that during the next NRM leadership structures election, the elders will also give an opportunity to the already empowered youth with adequate education to also occupy key party positions.

The Alebtong-born general surgeon who also lectures at the Department of Surgery at Kampala International University (KIU) predicts a bigger number of political positions will be filled up with the youth in the next general elections.

“…because of the consistent gesture of love and appreciation that the president has always exhibited, more youth continue to be motivated to participate in elective politics at all levels…”,he said.

The move by Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo to express interests in the second highest NRM leadership position has generated debates from a cross section of people especially the NRM fraternity who accuse the surgeon of being overambitious.

However, some groups have lauded Dr. Oledo-Odongo for exercising his constitutional and democratic rights which allows any citizen to vie and be voted for any position provided he qualifies.