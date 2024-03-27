A SECTION of opposition politicians who subscribe to the National Unity Platform (NUP) has said the elevation of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the position of Uganda’s Chief of Defense (CDF) is neither shocking nor surprising because Ugandans saw it coming several years ago.

Gen Muhoozi, who is also the First Son, had been the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations was last week appointed the CDF last week to replace Gen Wilson Mbadi who is now the Minister of State for Trade.

The former MP Bunya South in Mayuge district Robert Ntende says the majority of Ugandans are fatigued with the ruling NRM under President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

“…this is not any news at all, because we knew it would happen under a regime which has lost relevance and is not ashamed of doing anything so long as it suits the agenda of keeping it in power…’,Ntende who defected from NRM to NUP said.

Referencing a 2013 dossier issued by the former Coordinator Intelligence Agencies Gen David Ssejusa, known then as David Tinyefuza asked the ISO director to investigate allegations that some people opposed to the so called Muhoozi Project were targeted for assassination.

The issue then became controversial, attracting a wide range of opinions and debates from the security circles as well as the politicians, while the top government officials dismissed it as mere speculation.

Now, Ntende has no kind words for the NRM government accusing its leaders of focusing more on regime survival than the general welfare of the citizens as is embedded in the constitution.

“…it’s a veiled succession plan that Museveni is trying to craft to ensure that he hands over power to his son as if Uganda is now a monarchy where power is transferred from father to son…”, Ntende rants.

The former legislator still in the honeymoon stage with NUP laments that NRM which they had dedicated themselves to building for many years is going down the drain because of what he calls greed and lack of empathy for the wanainchi.

He cites the South Busoga Forest Reserve saga that has taken more than 30 years in Mayuge, where people have died and survivors continue to suffer due to what he calls corruption and insensitivity to the residents.

Describing the recent pronouncement by President Museveni to remove the soldiers from the lakes as mere political gimmicks, the former lawmaker claims the NRM is no longer sensitive to the interests of the citizens.

President Museveni while campaigning for Janet Adongo during the recently concluded Dokolo Woman MP by election won by UPC’s Sarah Aguti Nyankori promised to withdraw soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and replace them with committees of elders.

FPU was formed by the president in January 2017 to mitigate and end illegal fishing practices on the water bodies that threatened to deplete Uganda of Nile Perch which is one of its leading foreign exchange earners.

