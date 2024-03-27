The Prime Minister of Uganda Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja on Wednesday flagged off construction works on the project linking Kisubi, Nakawuka, Nateete, Kasanje, Mpigi, Mawagulu, Nanziga-Maya, Buwaya, and Nakiwogo, aiming to improve connectivity to Kampala—Masaka and Entebbe—Kampala Highways.

The existing roadways will be upgraded to a Class II asphalt paved road standard, with a typical cross-section comprising a carriageway width of 7m and 2m shoulders on both sides.

The roads include ;Kisubi – Nakawuka – Natete (27km), Nakawuka – Kasanje –Mpigi (22km), Nakawuka – Mawagulu- Nanziga – Maya (11km), Kasanje – Buwaya (9km) and Entebbe – Nakiwogo.

Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala, and ruling NRM Director for mobilization Rosemary Sseninde, area MPs, Local leaders and a cross-section of residents witnessed the flagging off ceremony. This initiative is funded by the Government of Uganda.

The Entebbe Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Hakim Kirigwa told journalists that in the recent years, NRM government has put emphasis on developing infrastructure with a view to reducing the cost of production and promoting social economic transformation.

‘’Paved (tarmac) roads have increased ,Ferry crossings have also increased which has contributed to improvement of transport to areas accessed on water, Working with our sister countries in the region, we embarked on the Standard Gauge Rail (SGR) project together with Kenya, Rwanda and South Sudan. With the expansion of Entebbe International Airport and rehabilitation of upcountry airfields, this will remarkably improve air transport , improving infrastructure in Kampala, including designing and constructing a light rail for the city, and providing workplaces (markets), infrastructure in municipalities and towns being developed, NRM has indeed transformed the Country’’, said Kirigwa shortly after the commissioning.

He said over the years, NRM has renewed the mantle of social economic transformation, taking Uganda to modernity through job creation and inclusive development.

‘’The impressive socio-economic transformation that has been achieved under NRM has awakened Ugandans to meaningfully participate in wealth and job-creation initiatives. More Ugandans are embracing the urgent need to integrate into the modern money economy. They are making a positive transition from poor and subsistence living to modernity. All these have been enabled because of the improved infrastructure like roads,’’added Kirigwa.

Kirigwa said NRM has managed to sail Uganda through the most violent and turbulent storms in our history and it has been tried, tested and found worthy of continued leadership of Uganda.