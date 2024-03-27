President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged the newly appointed ministers to fight corruption and mobilize masses on wealth creation.

“Corruption is a distorter since it undermines a lot of efforts but if you do the two things; wealth creation mobilization and fighting corruption, 80 percent of the work will be done,” he said.

The President made the remarks today at State House-Entebbe, during the swearing-in ceremony of the six newly appointed ministers who were vetted and approved by the parliamentary Appointments Committee on Monday 25th March,2024.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe and witnessed by President Museveni.

The new ministers include, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hon. Lillian Aber, the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Dr. Kenneth Omona and the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Hon. Florence Wamala Nambozo.

Others are, the Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development in charge of Minerals, Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro, the Minister of State for Trade, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi and the Minister of State for the youth and children, Hon. Balaam Barugahara.

President Museveni who congratulated the new ministers upon their appointment also tasked Hon. Balaam to encourage the youth to embrace any of the four sectors of the economy that can help them to create wealth.

He said the four sectors include commercial agriculture, manufacturing and artisanship, services and ICT.

The President also pledged to pardon some opposition politicians and members who are being accused of mobilising the youth to stage illegal protests in the form of burning car tyres on the roads, on condition that they promise that they will never again take part in such criminality since government uses a lot of money to put up such infrastructure and protect lives of Ugandans.

On her part, Ms. Nakyobe congratulated the new ministers upon being appointed to their new roles and strongly urged them to live up to the confidence bestowed upon them by the President.

“I want to congratulate you upon this achievement which is a big milestone in your lives. Your appointment signifies the confidence that the President has in you and the public in general and I pray you live to meet whatever expectations the President has in you and the aspirations of the people of Uganda,” Ms. Nakyobe noted.

She further introduced the new Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to H.E President, Ms. Gloria Asio Omaswa to the gathering.