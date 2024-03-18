In a dramatic turn of events, Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has claimed that former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, might be a major factor in the public’s call for accountability surrounding the House’s extravagant expenditures.

Among’s claim not only draws attention to the growing strains in the political sphere, but it also emphasizes the complexity of power relationships and accountability in government. This information demands a more thorough examination of Among’s objectives as well as any possible ramifications for the current discussion on accountability and transparency inside the legislature.

Secondly, this also shows that the current Speaker Among is not ready at all to hearken to the demand by the public to account for the lavish spending in the August House by the top leaders as displayed in the social media.

Ugandans have been exposing corruption within the House on social media for the past month, especially under the hashtag ‘UgandaParliamentExhibition.’ Many people have been horrified by the exhibition’s disclosures, which show how lawmakers are using public funds for personal expenses. The extensive release of these results has provoked indignation and brought up important questions about accountability and transparency in public spending.

The exhibition’s influence went beyond the House walls; it’s effects are loudly felt by the National Unity Platform (NUP). When the exhibition pinpointed former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga to be involved. The NUP leadership immediately went after him, accusing him of embezzling Shs 500 million in the wake of the exhibition’s disclosures. The party has since stepped up its attempts to publicly humiliate and remove Mpuuga. As time goes on, fresh information from NUP comes to light, highlighting the weaknesses and dirty games being played in the once-strong NUP.

Going back to the main topic, at the emergency plenary meeting that Maama Bukedea called last week, something crucial happened. The House as a whole was asked to respond to public outcry and hold discussions on the purported corruption within its walls by members of Parliament, led by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi.

During the plenary, Theodore Ssekikubo, a National Resistance Movement (NRM)-affiliated legislator from Lwemiyaga county, stressed the significance of not discounting information on the misappropriation of public funds and extravagant expenditure in the 11th Parliament. Ssekikubo’s position emphasized how important it is to respond to public concerns and maintain accountability within the legislature.

“We are having a big problem; we can’t sit here as if nothing wrong has happened. I was amazed that in your communication, you didn’t make a mention of the grave allegations against the institution of Parliament where I belong as a member. I am here as MP and once this House is tarnished the way it is, I can’t sit comfortably here and say we move to other items,” said Mr Ssekikuubo.

He added; “There has been deafening silence from this institution regarding the issues raised by the people and like we are saying, we are a people-centered Parliament. I have seen the Spokesperson of this Parliament on some TV and Radio stations confirming some, saying some [reports] are partially correct, others are exaggerated. But this institution, which is a people-centered Parliament hasn’t come out comprehensively, unequivocally, to explain itself to the people, to account to the people of Uganda.”

Nevertheless, the Speaker fiercely defended herself, saying she would not allow talks in the House to be centered around conjecture and sarcasm in the absence of hard data. She underlined that the goal of these strategies was to damage the House’s standing and that of its leadership. She also stated that, in response to her support of the enactment of the Anti-Homosexual Bill 2023, opponents had organized the calls for responsibility, citing gays in particular, rather than being truly motivated by Ugandan citizens.

“I will never give you an answer based on hearsay or rumor mongering. And we aren’t going to run this House on rumor mongering. Me to answer you on hearsay? On things you have cooked on social media because I have said no to bum shafting (homosexuality), I will not,” she said last week.

Many Ugandans were left confused by the Speaker’s remarks and wondered how the topic of homosexuality got mixed up with the people’s rightful demand for transparency from their elected officials. The claim has generated discussion and concerns on the politicization of measures to ensure accountability and the distraction from dealing with the real problems at hand.

However, as the nation was still coming to terms with gays’ unexpected role in the House of Representatives’ corruption exhibit, On Saturday the Speaker made another startling discovery while visiting Bukedea to add her name to the party’s voter registration list. She said the people actively working against her were senior party ladies. Although she did not mention Kadaga by name, her comments made reference to the former Speaker, which sparked more rumors and raised more questions about the complex political processes at play.

“Those fighting us, are fighting you! And it’s high time we chess away those old women, send away those old women because they want to cause problems here, they tend to make us remain poor whereas Kamuli is developed. Don’t you want to develop here? We are going to develop you,” she said

She added; “They want to reclaim the seat of Speakership, what did they leave there, they derailed us? You mean in Teso we don’t need a speaker, in Bukedea we don’t need a speaker? Maybe I’m a better asset than them. I’m a speaker of Parliament courtesy of President Museveni and I want to tell you, we are still there! By the Grace of God those who think they will continue fighting us, will be put to shame.”

“The Speaker’s most recent disclosure, which implicates old women from Kamuli, has caused Ugandans to speculate once more. Although her use of Kamuli can be seen by some as a clear reference to Kadaga, it is important to remember that Kamuli District only has five parliamentary seats, only one of which is held by a woman who has held it for a significant amount of time. This disparity makes it easier to understand the Speaker’s comments and it also increases curiosity about the changing political landscape.

Bugabula North Constituency is represented by Teira John, while South is by Kibalya Henry all are men and from NRM. Kamuli Municipality is represented by Kayanga Baroda an independent also a man. Buzaaya constituency is represented by Mugabi Muzaale Martin Kasule, a man though NRM affiliated. However Kamuli Women representative is Rebecca Kadaga a female and an elderly woman who has also been in the leadership of the August House for over 20 years.

Therefore, if Among says they want to ‘reclaim the speakership back’ implying a wish to take back the speakership, among the powerful figures in Kamuli district, and particularly highlighting their age, it is clear that Kadaga is the only person in such a category. Kadaga’s unique distinction as the sole Kamuli resident to have ever held the esteemed office of Speaker of Parliament also fit her to answer Among’s question of “What did they leave here (Parliament)?”