The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) has warned the country to prepare for the imminent possibility of ADF incursion.

People are advised to proceed with utmost caution, especially when there are large crowds present, in light of reports verifying the existence of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) elements inside Ugandan borders.

The disclosure made by the Deputy Spokesperson of UPDF Col Deo Akiiki on Monday serves as a sobering reminder of the ongoing threat presented by radical organizations attempting to instill fear and turmoil inside the nation’s boundaries.

It must be recalled that Uganda was besieged by the evil ADF faction in late October 2023. Ten militants who were brutally led by Kamusi and Njovu invaded the country’s porous borders through the Kasese area, wreaking havoc in their wake. Their goal is to wreak havoc and terror among naive citizens.

An innocent group of tourists became the first casualties of the ADF’s brutality. However, their lust for bloodshed did not stop there. They attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School, cruelly ending the lives of the students with their ruthless assault. They quickly let out their fury, terrorizing both innocent bystanders and traders and leaving devastation and anguish in their wake, on the streets of Kamwenge area.

According to Col Akiiki, in the face of such horror, the courageous men and women of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) did not back down. They began an unrelenting onslaught against the ADF under Operation Shujaa, hitting their strongholds deep within the Eastern Democratic Republic.

They delivered a devastating blow to the terrorist group by dispersing their fighters into the merciless Congolese woods and destroying their ranks through coordinated operations and precise bombings.

“Determined troops brought Kamusi, the mastermind behind the horrors, to justice. After being apprehended, Njovu, his second in command, was put on trial for his horrible acts. The gang was broken up, but the menace remained..” he said.

Col Akiiki revealed in his statement that after the smoke cleared, intelligence reports have again exposed the horrifying reality: an additional ADF cell, led by the infamous Abu Waqas, had infiltrated the borders of Uganda. He asserts that Abu Waqas, who is well-known for his proficiency in building bombs, constituted a serious risk to the security and safety of Ugandan nationals.

Abu Waqas personally selected his equally dangerous comrades, Muhammad Issa, Amigo Kibirige, Muhammad Lumisa, and Nasser Hamid Diiru, for their terror mission.

He also revealed that once again, the threat of the ADF made Uganda activate its security personnel and notify sister agencies throughout the region. As they hurried to avert yet another catastrophe, the search for Abu Waqas and his friends grew more intense. Cooperation among intelligence services revealed the terrorists’ schemes to attack public gatherings, schools, places of worship, and metropolitan areas with the intention of wreaking havoc and horror on gullible citizens.

“Other sister security agencies have been informed, are on alert and we will continue working together to protect Ugandans as we have always done. It is simply suicidal for these terrorists to continue making terrorism adventures into Uganda,” he said.

Col Akiiki added, “Having been hit hard in areas of Kamanda inside DRC, ADF has gone on rampage in DRC killing civilians far away from where our forces are jointly operating with FARDC. We are sharing all plans with our counterparts including some of the proposals the two Heads of State (Uganda and DRC) shared on employment of LDUs (Local Defence Units) to stop these killings.”

He however, revealed to the public that ADF still harbors the intention of sending terror groups in Uganda especially urban areas, places of worship, schools and public gatherings to cause mayhem.

“We call upon all citizens to be vigilant, identify and report any suspicious individuals or packages to avoid being victims of ADF terror as we catch up with this group,” he said.