President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward at State House Entebbe.

Prince Edward is a member of the British royal family. He is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

During their meeting, President Museveni expressed his eagerness to collaborate with British investors and attract more tourists from the United Kingdom, highlighting the potential for mutual growth and prosperity.

The President informed his Royal Highness that he specifically tasked the British High Commissioner to Uganda, her excellency Kate Airey, to facilitate these endeavours, underscoring the priority placed on fostering partnerships in business and tourism.

“Your Highness, I tasked Ms. Airey to bring me investors, British companies and tourists. That is what I am interested in from her. Then we have our common wealth cooperation, otherwise it is mainly investments and tourists from the UK, ” the President said.

He also extended his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to King Charles III upon learning of his health status from Prince Edward during the meeting.

On the other hand, the Duke of Edinburgh expressed his interest in Uganda, saying that he will return with his family to explore the country further.

He particularly noted his desire to visit Uganda’s famed gorillas, recognizing the significance of promoting tourism for both nations.

Amid discussions of economic cooperation, Prince Edward shared insights into the Commonwealth’s efforts to engage the youth through leadership programs.

“We are also trying to encourage the Commonwealth to work more with the young people through Youth leadership program which was passed during the last CHOGM,” said Prince Edward who is the chair/ patron of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, a title that was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip, who founded the programme in 1956.

The Duke of Edinburgh further informed the President that his visit to Uganda is aimed at raising awareness on the award as well as on the impact of non-formal education and learning framework that can encourage young people to find their purpose, passion and place in the world.

He emphasised the transformative impact this youth initiative has had on hundreds of young people, noting that it has empowered them to effect positive change within their communities.

“We are happy to come back here to Uganda;I was last here in 2011. Through this youth program, We believe in a youth without limits, regardless of background, culture, or ability. We believe in bringing communities together, sharing skills and creating opportunities,” the Prince said.

Mr. William Blick , the chairperson of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, Uganda elaborated on the organisation’s mission which is to empower young Ugandans through service and skill development.

“With ambitious goals to expand our reach, we aim to leverage support from both corporate sponsors and the government to catalyse youth development across the nation,”he said.

“We have had more than 4,300 active members in the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award program in Uganda and our target is to reach 150,000 in the next couple of years with support from corporate sponsors and seeing whether we can work with our government.”

Mr. Blick also used the occasion to request the President to become the patron of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award program in Uganda, noting that this would have a great impact on its future.

Expressing his support for such youth-focused initiatives, the President accepted the role of patron for the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Uganda, recognizing the importance of nurturing the next generation of leaders and change-makers.

“ I was not aware of this program but I can see that these are social linkages that are very important. I am now well informed and mobilised about the program and I accept to be the patron,”he noted.

H.E Airey reaffirmed the enduring bond between the UK and Uganda, emphasising the need for sustained collaboration across generations.

She echoed President Museveni’s vision for youth empowerment, highlighting successful models from the UK that could be adapted and implemented in Uganda.