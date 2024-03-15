The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mama Janet Museveni has assured development partners that Uganda is committed to protect the rights of adolescent girls.

The message was contained in her speech delivered yesterday by the Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama during the launch event for the phase III of the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Program to end Child Marriage at the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, USA.

The event was held at Danny Kaye Visitors Centre- UNICEF House.

The First Lady said the government of Uganda is committed to advancing the rights and wellbeing of adolescent girls.

She said equal reforms championed by the government have enhanced the protection of the young girls, explaining that these reforms have been a cornerstone in a multifaceted approach to breaking down the barriers challenging harmful societal norms.

Mama Janet also highlighted that education which is widely recognized as a foundation for societal change has been prioritised by the Government of Uganda.

Furthermore, she communicated that Uganda participated in the development of Phase III of the UNFRA- UNICEF Global Program to end Child Marriage and is committed to the implementation of the program while recognizing its strategic importance.

On the other hand, Rt. Hon. Nakadama in her message thanked the Development Partners for their generous contribution towards ending child marriage and teenage pregnancy.

She emphasized that Uganda is committed to ending child marriage and teenage pregnancy through strengthening implementation of the existing legal and policy frameworks.

She also highlighted that the government of Uganda has further conducted a national campaign to end child marriage and pregnancy under the leadership of Mama Janet Museveni.

The session was also attended by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda and the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi, the Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Hon. Peace Mutuuzo, the Secretary, Presidential Awards Committee,Hajjat Zaminah Malole as well as other technical officers and representatives of Civil Society Organizations.