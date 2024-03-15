His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has returned home after a one-day official visit to Zanzibar. The President spent yesterday meeting with Her Excellency, Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and His Excellency, William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya.

Their discussions centered on the East African community, particularly fast-tracking the federation, guided by three perspectives: the unity of the communities within the EAC, the economic interests of building a bigger market, and the strategic security that guarantees the stability of the community.

Upon his return, President Museveni was warmly received at Entebbe International Airport by Her. Excellency, the Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Commander of the UPDF Air Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, the Director Crime Intelligence, AIGP Christopher Ddamulira and the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr. Samuel Akena.