On June 3, like other pious Ugandans-and people all over the globe-I watched footage of the bomb blast in Munyonyo that killed two terrorists with more concern than usual. The blast was minor and the casualties just the two individuals-a man and a woman-who were riding on a motorcycle. An omnibus taxi close to the blast scene appeared unaffected as well as other people around the scene. One man, hooded, was seen walking towards the blast point almost casually.

This incident may have caused less stir, I think, because people had enough horror during the multiple bomb blasts in Kampala in 2021. But Ugandans are also more confident about the capability of the security forces-and for which both the people and our security apparatus must be thanked. There is less panic when something happens. Sober Ugandans are also aware that security works best with their support and vigilance.

Undeniably, as reports came in about what had happened in Munyonyo, the mammoth gathering of pilgrims at Namugongo remained calm and orderly. No panicking as would have been anticipated. According to security agencies, the duo actors of Munyonyo had targeted pilgrims at the shrine on that side of Kampala, but their explosive(s) went off prematurely. In short, it was a targeted mission meant to harm the people observing Martyrs Day. But the providence of their faith saved the day.

Isn’t it possible that there was a coordinated plan to attack different places where pilgrims had converged, but because of the good deployment and crowd management arrangements at Namugongo, they realised that they had little chance of success and tried, desperately, their luck on the other side? Again, even there, security was tight, and due to a number of factors, their mission aborted, taking it with them while sparing innocent Ugandans.

Sadly, despite the bloody incidents we have witnessed over time at the hands of terrorists, there are conspiracy theorists that don’t believe that we live under the radar of terror agents always seeking for an opportunity to unleash havoc. For these “nonbelievers”, these are isolated incidents with no design about them. Some even claim that the incidents are “acted”. Unfortunately, there is no room for experimentation where human life is involved. These sceptics had better pray that they never find themselves at the epicenter of a terror strike.

In the past, attacks would occur in relative obscurity. The public would know about them from the distant aftermath. Today, we witness the incidents almost in real time, through CCTVs and citizen-generated recordings. The Munyonyo incident was captured on CCTV and relayed widely. When President Yoweri Museveni proposed the use of these gadgets to help deter or track criminals, the usual sceptics didn’t see the sense in the idea. Today, everybody can testify that criminals are having hard time committing crime and escaping without being detected. As usual, his foresight has been invaluable!

Nobody can deny the nature of the Munyonyo blast and who was involved. From there, it is easy to follow the tracks of the deceased terror agents to know their backgrounds and contacts. This is how major terror networks are busted. We can say that the memory of the Uganda Martyrs (from 139 years ago), apart from strengthening the faith of believers, is helping in the fight against contemporary threats to human existence, dignity and freedom.

It’s my view that the Munyonyo attackers and their collaborators intended to achieve more than quenching their blood hunger and sowing fear. With no respect for holy places, they aimed to threaten freedom of religious observance and the right of the faithful to associate. They also aimed to harm Uganda’s image and threaten the economy of the country. Martyrs Day is a very important religious rite which has put Uganda on the global map.

Every year, thousands of pilgrims come in from far and wide to be part of the celebrations. Any incident that brings to question the safety of pilgrims may affect the turn up and fortunes of service providers who provide comfort to the pilgrims as they worship and praise.

That’s why while the blast at Munyonyo was light compared to others from before, it carried a significantly grim motive-that is, to dent the safety profile of one of the most important calendar days in Uganda and globally. Many countries would wish to be the home of the courageous early converts but due to divine purpose, Uganda earned those rights. That heritage needs to be protected and promoted to embolden today’s believers in their faith. And if the attackers have no respect for or fear of holy places, where will they spare, if not stopped and defeated in their plotting?

On the economic side, the Martyrs shrines have immense value about them. Everything possible should be done to market them to attract more attendees and tourists. The blood of the Martyrs wasn’t shed to “water” acts of more bloodletting but as a sacrifice for future believers to freely practice their faiths. No terrorist should be allowed to diminish this sacrifice.

Thankfully, President Museveni has consistently honoured June 3 and on this occasion, he announced that Government had donated Shs2billion to the Catholic and Protestant faiths, and Shs200million to the Muslims for the celebrations. He directed that the contribution should be included in the annual budget since many Ugandans participate. Thanks to the President for this “investment” which will bring more blessings to the country.

And with that assurance from the Head-Of-State, it goes without saying that nobody will disrupt the annual pilgrimages and commemorations to and at Namugongo, Munyonyo or elsewhere as long as he is in charge. The security aspect to the celebrations is a guarantee that we must guard jealously as part of our own contribution to preserving the memory of our saints.

Congratulations to all Ugandans on holding a successful Martyrs day 2025!

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug

0776980486/0783990861