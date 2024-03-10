The Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. David Bahati, who also serves as the NRM chairman for Kabale district, yesterday launched the NRM party register update in Kabale. He declared that 2026 will be a historic victory for President Museveni in Uganda.

Speaking to top NRM leaders for Kabale gathered at the National Teachers College, Bahati emphasized 2026 would be a landmark year due to the party’s preparedness.

“In the last 2021 election, the NRM party registered 10 million voters, but our president was able to win with only 5 million votes. Where did the rest go? It’s our duty now to mobilize our supporters who haven’t registered as NRM members to turn up and vote massively for this coming historic vote. Those who don’t turn up to vote waste their constitutional right to choose their leaders,” Bahati noted.

The minister further advised members to reject internal intrigue. He stressed that the NRM party must strive for perpetual existence and continual growth in strength. He cited Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), a Tanzanian political party with a long history of success, and the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa as examples for NRM to emulate.

“We have seen revolutionary political parties do a great job but end up collapsing. This will not be the case for NRM. We must build it strong, promote unity instead of intrigue, and avoid falling apart like KANU of Kenya and many others, like UPC which has only five members in Kabale. NRM must remain strong even after the Museveni era,” Bahati said.

A week ago, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), launched the update of the party register at the NRM party headquarters in Kampala. During that launch, Museveni was the first person to update his party credentials, reaffirming his membership status.

If President Museveni wins the 2026 elections, he will have led Uganda for a record-breaking 45 years, as his new term would end in 2031.