The School Management of St. George Kibuzigye S.S in Rubanda District has awarded their Best 2023 UCE Performers.

The ceremony was held on Thursday, at the School grounds in Rwarugambwa Cell, Kibuzigye Ward, and Hamuhambo Town Council.

Despite being in one of the hard to reach areas of Rubanda District, Six out of 33 students who sat for the Senior Four Final exams at St. George’s Kibuzigye S.S excelled with a score of division one, 10 scored division two with 14 distinctions; and all the 33 students qualified for admission to the A’level.

Those who scored Division one included three males and three females namely; Tomson Tumwesigyire , Kukundakwe Belina, Orikira Edwin, Arinaitwe Rebecca, Gumoshabe Bornventure, and Ainamasiko Tarasisio. This is an improvement from the previous academic year’s performance where they had three in Division one.

It is on this note that School administration held a banquet in honour of the best performers awarding them with brand new mattresses , during the ceremony witnessed by the entire School community, parents, members of the Parents Teachers Association and the Board of Governors.

The headteacher St. George’s Kibuzigye S.s, Monday Fidelis told the meeting that majority of the 2023 S.4 candidates excelled in sciences, with distinctions registered in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. He used the platform to announce that the school had started admitting students for A’level, teaching both arts and sciences for the first time since it were established in 1995.

“I want to inform you parents that we have opened the Advanced level, and we have the capacity in both human resource and facilities to handle students doing both Arts and Sciences,” he said.

Chairperson Board of Governors, Mr. Arinaitwe Julius Byarugaba challenged the S.4 leavers to maintain the standard by continuing performing well even at A’level and raise high the flag of St. George’s Kibuzigye S.s wherever they will go.

“We have representatives in all professions across the country and the world at large. Those who performed well like you are now in Engineering, Forestry, Hospitals, the army, judiciary, everywhere, so maintain the standard,” he said.

Mr. Tumwesigyire Wilberforce extended the token of appreciation to the School Management on behalf of the parents. He challenged the succeeding S.4 Class to emulate the good performance and do better in the 2024 final exams.

St. George’s S.S Kibuzigye is a Church founded school established by the Kabale Roman Catholic Diocese in 1995. The School has endured through a long process of growth mostly hindered by its location in one of the most distant parts of Rubanda District, several kilometres from the Kabale-Kisoro main road.

However, through strategic lobbying by area political leaders, especially the Rubanda East Mp Henry Musasizi who doubles as State Minister of Finance, the School has taken long strides in development particularly from 2018 when they obtained the UNEB Centre Number and stopped sending their S.4 Candidates to distant schools for their final exams.

Recently the Government earmarked up to Shs. 2.42 billionfor construction of new structures at the St. George’s S.S part of the process to officially take it over as the first seed secondary School in Hamuhambo Town Council, Rubanda District. While launching the construction works in August last year, Minister Musasizi explained that after the official take over, a number of teachers at the School would also be enrolled on the Government payroll, school vehicles provided, as well as other school facilities such as a fully-fledged science and computer laboratories, among others.