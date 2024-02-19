I sadly missed the ceremony for the unveiling of the ‘Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU)’, the formal umbrella that ended the amorphous ‘MK Movement’. I was blocked by the mammoth crowds that filled all city roads to welcome the sacred political revelation of the long-awaited messiah.

What makes the PLU a big issue is her association with the crown son – Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, of the 38 year old revolutionary rule that is close to the Guinness world record of a life president. How I wish that God would bestow immortal powers to him, for his vision is the only reason the country exists. But no, he has probably passed it on to his son, through the Chwezi DNA.

We should thank the President for ensuring that we have absolute democracy that allows us declare his son as our next president. This must be the most thrilling declaration that we have been waiting for. This is the exact thing that happened in the USA, for the Adamses and Bushes.

You see, when the president’s son finally becomes president, I think we’ll be spared the fuss of clearing the State House, for the grand entry of a new one, all the president’s relatives currently at State House shall be at liberty to stay. By the way, I don’t think it’ll also be necessary for the retiring president to vacate. Yeah!!!

At the launch the PLU, almost the entire parliament graced the event, half of the president’s cabinet was in attendance and a big number of senior leaders of the opposition were present in body and mind, all singing the name of the messiah. The Chairman of the PLU is capable of running this country singlehandedly. What a man!!

The NRM party leadership is however still claiming that their choice for the 2026 presidency is the incumbent — the very energetic 79 year old man, whose enigmatic son is already trending, courtesy of the best political strategists of our time (Kabanda, Balaam, Bebe Cool, Kagabo, Bugingo and Gashumba) as his political heir. Uganda should be grateful to the first family, for they have loved this country unconditionally. At a time when everyone is sad that the president is almost winding up, another one of incontestable DNA rises from the same house.

Gen. Sejjusa started it, claiming there was a ‘Muhoozi Project’. And because the first family never wanted to disappoint us, they listened to the claims and decided not to shame those that were alleging, obviously because they’re comrades. And now here we are, Muhoozi for President and him alone!

The crown son has undisputable leadership grounding attributed to his presence at the father’s house and genetic political prowess, the only son and qualified successor to the Ugandan throne. It is only the politically uninformed and the haters that would oppose the biological transition from the father to the son. I have seen the unpatriotic, and aging Gen. Otafiire, speaking ill about the young merit accomplished General, that he shouldn’t inherit his father’s presidency. Really!!!!! I can’t believe that of all people, Otafiire, after all the favours he has got from the first family, with his military career solely dependent on Gen. Muhoozi’s mercy, he has decided to stab him against the wish of the entire country that is already throwing beer parties in celebration.

The son is said to be the brain behind most policies and government programs. He is the best among the dead and leaving, that the country can have after the exit of his great father. I have watched him speaking at a number of his public engagements – birthday parties, and have been very much moved by his deep intelligence in dissecting national issues. He is not just an orator, he is an elocutionist, charismatic and charming. He is Uganda’s version of America’s Barrack Obama

The country’s next president has been so kind to the country, through his birthday parties and concerts, he has contributed to the social wellbeing of the people. The parties have helped in fighting corruption and misuse of public funds, enhancing household income generation, support parents in raising school fees, create thousands of jobs for the youth, promoted national integration and reversed the scars of nepotism.

A leader like him is obviously not yet born, and we have no option other than welcoming his presidency. I am actually worried, that if it doesn’t happen soonest, Uganda is likely to collapse for denying the messiah. I write in the name of the God Father and the Anointed Son! Muhoozi Oyeeeeeee…

The writer is a concerned citizen!