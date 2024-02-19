Addressing the media on Monday, Israel Kazibwe Kitooke the kingdom’s Minister of Information and Publicity, said that with a deep-rooted commitment to unity and inclusivity, the Kingdom stands firm against divisive narratives that threaten to undermine the fabric of societal harmony.

He also warned that no person will be left to go scout free if he/she tends to abuse or undermine the Kingship of Kabaka Mutebi II and the kingdom at large.

“We have over time observed an increase of fake and misleading publications and misinformation circulated by a number of social media users that ridicule and offend our cultural values and norms, and preach hostility, tribalism, racism and hate speech, something that is not only morally wrong, but also actionable at law, and it can also disturb the peace and good order in society,” he said.

He added “As evidenced in this matter at hand, the populace and all masses that pay allegiance to the Kabaka should continue acting with vigilance and condemn such impunity with the contempt it deserves, as it undermines not only the Kabaka, but the Institution of Kabakaship and, subjects and citizens who exercise their Constitutional Cultural rights and paying allegiance to the Kabaka.”

Kazibwe emphasised that the Kingdom of Buganda possesses a dedicated team and robust structures poised to staunchly defend the Kabakaship, in accordance with the provisions outlined under Ssemasonga No. 1 of the Kingdom.

The minister’s warning stems from the recent proliferation of frivolous, demeaning, malicious, and unfounded publications and information targeting His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda and several dignitaries, notably the Katikkiro, circulating widely on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. These posts were attributed to the username @Pressure_24seven, with the real name of the individual behind them identified as Musana Ibrahim.

In response to these alarming developments, the Kingdom took decisive action on February 13, 2024, by lodging a formal complaint at the CID Headquarters in Kibuli. This complaint highlighted the ongoing misuse of social media to disseminate malicious information and hate speech against the Kabaka of Buganda, the Katikkiro, and those loyal to the Kabaka.

Prompted by this complaint, all relevant security agencies, including the Police and Crime Intelligence, initiated thorough investigations into the matter. Through collaborative efforts, they successfully apprehended the individual (Musana Ibrahim) responsible for circulating the malicious media clips across various social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

In the midst of virtual spaces turning into battlegrounds for ideological clashes, the Buganda Kingdom’s cautionary message stands as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to cultivate mutual respect and understanding within the digital sphere.