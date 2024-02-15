The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has revealed that the Party is optimistic to register a landslide victory in the Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament Representative, come 18 March 2024.

The revelations were made during a weekly press conference, held at the UPC Head Office on Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday.

Muzeyi Faizo, the UPC Head of Media and Communications, while delivering the Party statement said:

“UPC wishes to inform and confirm to both the general public and entire membership that the Party is ready to compete in the Dokolo District by-elections. We are going to field candidates for; the District Woman Member of Parliament, Local Government Councils and Special Interest Groups in Dokolo District”.

He said at the moment, the UPC National leadership is working hand in hand with the local Party leadership to organize the Dokolo District Conference that will produce the UPC flag bearers for all vacant elective positions as declared by the Independent Electoral Commission.

“As UPC, we believe that the Party shall unveil and present strong flag bearers for nominations scheduled for 11th – 12th March 2024 and we are confident that they will deliver victory to UPC”, he added.

The UPC statement encourages the Party leadership and membership in the Lango sub region, especially those in Dokolo District to massively mobilize all members, supporters, well-wishers and all eligible persons to go and update their electoral credentials, as well as registering as voters in readiness for the by-elections.

On Monday 12th February 2024, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of Uganda released a detailed roadmap for the by-election of Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) whose position fell vacant after the demise of the late Hon. Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal on 18th January 2024.

The by-election for Local Government Councilors (LGCs) includes; Sub County Councilor for Adagmon Parish, Woman Councilor for Agoga Parish – Kwera Sub County, Sub County Councilor for Apenyang Parish, and by-elections for Special Interest Groups (SIGs) of Male Councilor for Older Persons – Batta Sub County, Male Youth Councilor for Batta Town Council and Male Councilor for Older Persons – Kwera Sub County. The by-elections for the said vacant elective positions for SIGs, Woman MP and LGCs are set to be held on 18th March 2024 and 21st March 2024 respectively.

UPC in addition extended their appreciation to the work and sacrifice rendered by the late Archbishop Janan Luwum, whose commemoration is set for this Friday, 16th February to mark the 47th commemoration of the martyrdom of the Archbishop Janani Luwum.

“As UPC, we take a strong reflection to the demise of the Archbishop that occurred on 16th February 1977 by celebrating his great legacy derived from this year’s theme, “Confirming to the truth of God’s word that transforms; Romans 12:1-2)”, reads the UPC statement in part.

UPC appreciates both the living and spiritual sacrifice that defined Archbishop Janani Luwum in all his life and works.

“He sacrificed himself and stood firm against all undemocratic excesses including abductions, torture and death of people as well as preaching against human rights abuses by the army and security organs and making physical follow-ups to various detention centres across the country, which centres used to be no go areas to members of the public”, concludes the UPC statement.