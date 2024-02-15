Love at a glance

Mr Derrick Bwanika Kakeeto and Mrs Viola Bwanika’s wedding took place on August, 26, 2023 at the Our Lady of Sorrows Kitovu Cathedral Parish led by Masaka Diocese Bishop Serverus Jjumba.

Bwanika is an engineer at Inyatsi Constructions Company Limited as well as the founder of Tekra Constructions Company Limited. His wedding with wife Viola pulled the majority of the catholic priests and co-operates from the Civil Engineering fraternity.

When and how did you meet?

Viola: I am Viola Najjemba; 26-years-old and a daughter of Mr John Kabogoza and Florence Nakizinga residents of Nsangwa Village, Kyanamukaka, Masaka City.

I am the third born and the only daughter among five boys including Benon Kiganda, James Ssembatya and Paddy Ssekyanja, Brian Ssewajje and Julius Ssenkungu .

Through a friend; Annet Nasamula; I met husband Derrick Bwanika, with whom we produced our first son Mathias Kakeeto alias Jedaiah. I met my husband during my high school days at Blessed Sacrament Kimannya Secondary School in 2013.

Derrick: Through a long-time friend; Annet Nasamula; I got hooked up with my lovely wife Viola. By then she was in Senior Three and I was in Senior Five at Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya in 2013. Being the fourth born in the family of nine children; our relationship with my wife has been a work in process guided by plans, teachers and religious leaders to work towards holy matrimony.

What attracted you to each other?

Viola: To be frank; my husband has always been a courageous man in my life. He is a loving man; too disciplined and responsible to balance work and family. When he started supporting me through his courageous words of wisdom and supporting me academically during my last year while pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Education at Kyambogo University. By then he was teaching at St. Jude Secondary School; Bukoto in Kyotera District and he had succeeded with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering at Ndejje University in 2015. I knew I had got the right person who understands me better and in November 2020 we started living together after the introduction ceremony.

Derrick: In the beginning, I met a person I loved at first sight. Even my parents; Mr Alex Kakeeto and Ms Aidah Namulindwa, residents of Sanje Village, Kyotera District were happy with my selection to marry a wife in Viola at the age of 29. My wife is a soft-spoken woman and willing to share her future with me. It gave me a reason to believe that Viola was really a true wife meant for me.

What transpired out from your initial meeting?

Viola: Initially; I didn’t know that he was the right person for me. I was scared to love and I never envisioned my life falling in love at the age of 17 as being with him. I turned him down several times, including on our Leavers Party at Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya ,but my husband remained loving and royal to meet my dreams as a woman.

Derrick: It was not easy as a bed of roses. To be frank; she was shy and less courageous to love. I tried several times to convince her and through persistent love I was able to win her heart diligently.

How was life during your courtship days?

Viola: It was a long journey filled with a lot of trials. In Senior Four ,I was caught by my teacher Ronald Nabamba with a mobile phone while talking to Derrick. I was taken to the disciplinary committee and I was not subjected to any punishment. Mr Joseph Balikuddembe; the Deputy teacher in charge of academics, advised me and Derrick to concentrate on our studies.

Derrick: I had high hopes that our relationship could grow into marriage . Though we started courtship as early as 2013; I was an open minded person and I told our deputy teacher in charge of academics Mr Balikudembe that my ambition was to tie the wedding ring with Viola and he advised us to move on under his watchful eye and guidance.

Did you look out for a specific attire for your wedding?

Viola: I have always considered black as my lovely colour. I had it in mind even during our introduction day on November, 1, 2020 that attracted 80 guests and worth Shs10m. As for the wedding too, I chose grey and it matched well with all I wanted thanks to mummy Rob’s Dressing Collection who designed my wedding gown. I have high memories for the colour and I have been considerate enough to love grey and it impressed everyone.

Derrick: I chose grey as I wanted to preserve the culture and Buganda Kingdom’s preferred colours. Actually; I spent Shs 66m on our introduction and all went on well as planned. As for the wedding ,the budget was Shs125m and all we wanted were purchased in time. It is that selection that paved away for me to beautify our wedding day. I used the Quality Events and their photography made our wedding colourful.

Who are those people that made sure that your wedding turns out in

such a majestic way?

Viola: I thank my Aunt Grace Najjembe whom I introduced to my husband and never turned the family down. Ms Florence Nakasujja and Andrew Basasira; Dr.Emmanuel Lugoloobi who also served as the best man to my husband and spearheaded the 20 people on the organising committee are all to appreciate.

Derrick: I owe my marriage proposal to Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba whom I met and advised me to propose to my wife after a long period of courtship. Eng. Ben Misagga who contributed Shs10m and paid tickets for our Honeymoon trip to Dubai for six days is also a man of a good heart and generosity towards my marriage achievement. I applaud friends from Bukalasa Seminary; majority of them priests ,cultural leaders, priests at Kitovu Cathedral Parish and sister parishes and Rotarians from Masaka Rotary Club altogether.

What was the most expensive attire?

Viola: I spent Shs 4.5m on the dresses for introduction and Shs 4m on my dresses for the wedding.

Did you go for premarital counselling?

Viola: I had a candid relationship with my family and they advised me accordingly.

Derrick: It was a huge piece of counseling I had from Fr. Emmanuel Kigwanye and the Masaka Diocesan Bishop Serverus Jjumba who advised me on my wedding preparations during our meeting in March 2023. It was the spiritual words of encouragement from Bishop Jjumba that ignited the heart of my wife Viola for the holy matrimony.

What is your best memory?

Viola: When I turned my husband down as his date on the Leavers Party at Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya.

Derrick: When I left the Seminary in Senior Four I had a calling to be a priest ,but when I met Viola in Senior Five; I changed my mind and chose to be a father.

Was the Honeymoon vital to you?

Viola: It was a blessing to me to travel to Dubai using Emirates Airline. The weather was not that favourable ,but it was a moment of experience and exploring as a couple.

Derrick: The honeymoon was a memorable trip in our lives. We spent five nights at Ibiz styles Hotel and six days altogether in Dubai. It was costly; over Shs 12m was spent at Ibiz Hotel ,but all we knew was to celebrate with harmony and affection. The trip was amazing. We took time off to visit leisure places and enjoyed ourselves as a couple.

What lessons have you learnt from your marriage?

Viola: Marriage to me is a blessing. It comes with a lot of lessons and sacrifices ,but I have been prayerful. It is through Hail Mary and God’s grace that I have been able to walk the talk and attained Holy matrimony at the age of 29.

Derrick: I have learnt to network with people especially in my profession as an engineer. Most of my circles have always been priests and for the fact that I was groomed through the Seminary I have learnt to trust in God’s timing and loving truly and sharing experiences with those that matter in my life such as my father Alex Kakeeto also the Sub-County Chief Kasasa Village.

What is your advice to those planning for a wedding?

Viola: As for experience; one has to be intimate with one another. The relationship should be held at a slow pace and all parties; wife and husband should remain prayerful to God because not everyone holds genuine intentions for marriage.

Derrick: The matrimony is a gift from God. For anyone hopeful for a wedding should trust in God and remain prayerful. It is an experience and a voyage worth travelling and sharing. The couple should remain focused and give their all to their marriage aspirations and make friends. They have been more important in my journey.

HIGHLIGHTS

Date: August, 26, 2023

Groom: Derrick Bwanika Kakeeto

Bride: Viola Najjemba

Church: Our Lady of Sorrows Kitovu Cathedral Parish

Reception: Jores Hotel

Guests: 15000

Caption: Derrick Bwanika tied the knot with wife Viola Najjemba and attained Holy Matrimony at Our Lady of Sorrows Kitovu Cathedral Parish on August, 26, 2023.