President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today sent a condolence message to the people of Namibia following the death of President Hage Geingob.

Hage Geingob, 82, died early on Sunday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Namibia’s capital, Windhoek.

In his eulogy message, President Museveni said the death of H.E Geingob is a great loss to Namibia and Africa.

Here’s President Museveni’s condolence message in full:

The other day, we got very bad news of the death of H.E. Geingob, our brother, President of Namibia. It is a great loss for Namibia and Africa. I have been working with SWAPO, the Namibian Liberation Movement, for the last 57 years, starting with 1967. Initially, I used to interact with SWAPO youth from Kurasini in Dar-es-Salaam, led by a fellow youth by the name of Kalwenya Omatene, who, I came to understand died of natural causes before Namibia’s Independence.

Those youth linked me to Mzee Sam Nujoma, the President of SWAPO, in their offices towards the Upanga area. We used to organize lectures and solidarity meetings for the Liberation Movements at the university to demystify the idea that the oppressive Whites in Africa could not be defeated by African arms and inform the Africans of the efforts of their brother freedom fighters of Southern Africa and Guinea Bissau.

That is why, in 1968, I led a group of students into the liberated areas of Northern Mozambique (Cabo Delgado). That visit helped to kill the decampaigning efforts by the Portuguese Secret Police and that of the South African Whites, disparaging the efforts of the freedom fighters of the still colonized countries, as pleasure lovers who only spend time in the night clubs of Dar-es-Salaam in spite of Africa and other freedom lovers giving them material support.

When time came, Frelimo of Mozambique, on the request of Mzee Nyerere, gave us training and material support (money), during our fight against Idi Amin.

I first heard of H.E. Geingob in the 1970s when he became the head of the Namibian Institute in Lusaka. Indeed, some Ugandans, such as Joan Kategaya, worked there, during the time many of them were in exile, running away from the terror of Idi Amin. The Namibian Institute, I think, was training Namibians in exile so that they could be able to run their country after independence.

When the NRM came to power in 1986, Mzee Sam Nujoma came here and we were ready to support SWAPO as we, indeed, supported ANC and PAC. However, events were moving fast and Namibia got freedom in 1990. I attended the Independence celebrations on behalf of Uganda. Namibia has been stable. I thank our brothers of SWAPO for that. On behalf of the Government and People of Uganda, I salute the contribution of the late H.E. Geingob to the cause of freedom of Namibia and Africa in general. I extend our condolences to his family and the people of Namibia.

Signed:

Yoweri K. Museveni

Gen (Rtd)

Ssaabalwaanyi