In a concerning revelation, Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Police Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Area has pointed to a notable spike in crime rates, attributing the surge to the release of alleged hardcore criminals on bail by the courts.

As authorities express their apprehensions, the city grapples with the complex dynamics between justice and public safety.

While addressing the media on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, Owoyesigire revealed that during the festive season last year, law enforcement exhibited commendable diligence, leading to the apprehension of numerous criminals.

The preparation for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) further intensified security efforts, resulting in the arrest and transfer of a significant number of hard core criminals to various prisons. According to Police, the city seemed to be making strides towards curbing criminal activities during these operations and crime rates were too minimal and not significant.

However, post the culmination of NAM, a disconcerting pattern emerged. Despite the initial success in apprehending wrongdoers, a substantial number of hardcore criminals were subsequently released on bail by the court. The repercussions have been swift and alarming, with the city now grappling with an upsurge in criminal activities.

Daylight robberies have become a distressing norm, with gangs brazenly moving in groups, seizing people’s property and instilling fear in the hearts of residents. This concerning turn of events prompts a critical examination of the criminal justice system’s role in balancing public safety and the rights of the accused.

“Criminal activities are experiencing a rapid uptick in both Kampala City and its suburbs. While the city enjoyed a period of relative calm in recent months, there has been an alarming surge in incidents, particularly along the Northern Bypass, areas adjacent to it, and busy sections of Kampala, especially during rush hours. To address this escalating challenge, we are intensifying our operations,” he said.

He added “Regrettably, over the past two weeks, we have witnessed a notable increase, largely attributed to the release of numerous hardcore criminals who were apprehended during the Christmas festival and the preparations for events such as NAM and China G-77. These individuals have been granted court bail, a factor that has become evident in our recent operations. This concerning development underscores the need for a closer examination of the judicial decisions surrounding the release of high-risk individuals, as we work diligently to restore and enhance public safety.”

Meanwhile, this alarming trend has left the city’s residents on edge, highlighting the urgent need for a closer examination of the judicial decisions that contribute to the release of individuals deemed threats to public safety. As the community grapples with the consequences, questions surrounding the effectiveness of the criminal justice system loom large, necessitating a deeper dialogue on the delicate balance between individual rights and community security.