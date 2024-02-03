Ntungamo, Uganda – The Bishop of South Ankole Diocese, Rt. Rev. Nathan Ahimbisibwe Ssalongo, has urged young people to actively combat poverty through skills training and entrepreneurship. He emphasized that poverty is not inevitable, but rather a result of lacking ideas and plans.

During the commissioning of Porunn Training Centre in Ntungamo Municipality, Bishop Ahimbisibwe stressed the importance of starting with an idea and called upon youth to be determined in their pursuit of prosperity. He attributed widespread poverty to the lack of initiative and clear objectives.

The newly commissioned Porunn Training Centre, founded by young journalist Arisiima Annah with support from Dr. Torunn Stangeland from Norway, aims to equip young people with practical skills in handcrafted items like sandals, bags, and home decor. This initiative hopes to remove barriers to entrepreneurship and empower youth to achieve financial independence.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe commended Arisiima Annah for her visionary leadership and encouraged others to emulate her dedication. Dr. Torunn Stangeland, a passionate supporter of the project, shared how Arisiima’s determination to learn shoemaking during the COVID-19 lockdown inspired her to offer ongoing support. She pledged to contribute half a dollar from every packet of Moringa sold in Norway towards the training center.

Ntungamo district vice chairman Asumani Kigongo praised Porunn Training Centre for aligning with the government’s skilling program and building a legacy for future generations. Mayor Jacob Kafureeka condemned the tendency of some civil servants to hinder young people’s development in urban centers. He lauded Arisiima Annah’s initiative and encouraged others to follow her example.

Arisiima Annah, the founder and managing director of Porunn Training Centre, emphasized the importance of confidence and focus for young people seeking to embrace handcraft skills. She encouraged them to take initiative and trust that support will follow. She expressed gratitude to Radio Ankole and others who have supported her endeavor.