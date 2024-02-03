Anger erupted in Karengyere Trading Center on Thursday afternoon when residents accused Rubanda District Woman MP, Hon. Prossy Akampurira Mbabazi, of grabbing government land. The land is located in Karengyeri Trading Center,Karengyeri Parish ,Muko Subcounty Rubanda District.

The accusations surfaced during a meeting called by Rubanda Chief Administrative Officer Alex Kwizera at the disputed land site. Akampurira, represented by her uncle-in-law, claimed ownership of the small piece of land, stating it had belonged to her “since time immemorial.”

However, local residents and authorities strongly contested the claim. Erisa Bunyenyezi, an 85-year-old resident who has lived in the area for decades, stated, “This land was formerly used by the Ministry of Works. I worked here for 17 years and know the boundaries well.” He accused the MP of tampering with the boundaries to increase her land size.

Haruna Mutabazi, another resident residing on the contested land, echoed Bunyenyezi’s sentiments. “They fenced their entire land, but when they decided to grab the government land, they destroyed their fence and rebuilt it, now including the government land. This is shameful, and they are my relatives,” he said.

Muko Subcounty Chief Rebecca Kehooda raised strong accusations against certain unidentified leaders, alleging they tampered with the boundaries of public land.

Kehoda, who also serves as the secretary for the Muko Subcounty Land Committee, claimed that the current state of the land significantly differs from what she personally inspected on April 19, 2023. She specifically pointed towards the commissioner’s family, asserting that they have encroached upon government land by altering the boundaries.

Kehoda Rebecca further expressed surprise at the area chairperson’s change of stance. “The chairperson knew the boundaries well and even condemned the MP’s actions during a previous inspection. I have pictures and records as proof,” she asserted.

The dispute arose when the district attempted to process a land title for the area only to discover the alleged encroachment. Rubanda District Physical Planner Timothy Niwebyoona confirmed following established procedures and receiving guidance from the local land committee regarding boundaries before demarcating the land.

Despite repeated attempts by reporters to reach Hon. Akampurira for comment, her phone calls went unanswered.

This incident has sparked public outrage and raised concerns about potential land grabbing by government officials. The unresolved dispute awaits further investigation and a definitive resolution.